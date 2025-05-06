"The impact this show had"- Netizens defend Netflix's Culinary Class Wars amid backlash over Grand Prize win at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards

Netflix's popular variety show, Culinary Class Wars was awarded the top honor, Grand Prize (Daesang), at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards. With this, the variety program became the first of its kind to receive the distinction in the television category.

Ad

However, some viewers argued that narrative-driven works like When Life Gives You Tangerines were more deserving of the honor. Others stepped forward to defend the win, citing the show's cultural reach and industry-changing influence.

Director Kim Hak-min and Studio Slam’s CEO accepted the award, stating how meaningful the moment was for the entire variety show industry. The show was known for its competitive format that split chefs into “Black Spoon” and “White Spoon” tiers. Kwon Sung-jun, a Black Spoon contestant, emerged as the winner of Season 1 after defeating Edward Lee in a dramatic final episode.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the backlash, supporters of Culinary Class Wars highlighted the show's popularity that it had gained throughout its run. They called it a true pop culture phenomenon that transcended typical K-entertainment boundaries. An X user, @siwanamgil, wrote,

"this show was the talk of the town last year, no drama or movie from last year could beat the impact this show had."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many pointed out that Culinary Class Wars elevated the variety genre, helped spotlight rising culinary talents, and influenced real-world restaurant trends in South Korea.

"I think most ppl salty at this just have no idea how big of an impact culinary class wars had in korea… an entire culinary industry revitalised and the chefs’ restaurants still being booked for months in advance even now," a fan remarked.

Ad

"the ppl on the qrts lmao you only watch films and dramas. you have no idea how big ccw and the impact it had in korea. this is baeksang ARTS awards. not just some drama awards or what. atp, stfu if you only watch films and dramas," another user added.

"People forgetting it's called Baeksang ART Awards and underestimating the impact this show had on Korea's culinary and cultural scene as a whole . No hate on WLGYT or any of the actresses but let's give CCW credit where credit's due. This show was a game changer in SK," a netizen remarked.

Ad

"people in the quotes cannot accept a cooking show win a daesang lol. Culinary Class Wars is one of the best and most popular shows in south korea that helps many chefs expose their skills and attract customers to their restaurants. Korean foods are also promoted internationally," a fan wrote.

Others highlighted Culinary Class Wars' distinct structure which helped dominate Netflix's non-English TV charts for weeks.

Ad

"Culinary class war deserve the daesang. Just because you didn't watch it doesn't mean you can be THE BULLY and undermining other people works/sucess. You guys hate knetz/bullies in kdrama but acts like one when the result doesn't align with your favs. Oh the hypocrisy," an X user wrote.

"I remember seeing that this show made changes in the restaurant scene and i think its impact is huge????," a fan added.

Ad

"owkey rooted for tae ri to get the daesang, but I don't mind culinary class wars taking it :> mind you, the tofu challenge alone already sealed the deal!!," another person mentioned.

More about Culinary Class Wars' success and Baeksang 2025 winners

Culinary Class Wars has been renewed for a second season, which is currently in production. Despite recent controversies involving Judge Baek Jong-won, the show is confirmed to return with him and Chef Ahn Sung-jae. For those unaware, Baek Jong-won is currently embroiled in food labeling violations and workplace complaints.

Ad

The Baeksang Awards honored a wide range of talent. When Life Gives You Tangerines won Best Drama as its actors Yeom Hye-ran and Choi Dae-hoon took home the supporting role prizes. Kim Tae-ri claimed Best Actress for Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. Ju Ji-hoon won Best Actor for The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the film division, Harbin and its cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo swept the top prizes, and Jo Jung-suk won Best Actor for Pilot.

As reactions to the awards continue, fans await to see how the season 2 of Culinary Class Wars will build on its record-breaking debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More