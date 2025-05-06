Chef Baek Jong-won apologizes and suspends all broadcast activities amid controversies

South Korean celebrity chef and businessman Baek Jong-won has officially stepped back from all TV activities amid several controversies over his business practices. On May 6, the Culinary Class Wars judge released a video on his YouTube channel apologizing. In a reflective message, he has acknowledged multiple internal issues and accepted full responsibility for the current situation. He expressed regrets on several issues associated with Theborn Korea, the food and drink business he owns.

"We’re currently identifying the root causes of problems, including product quality, food safety and hygiene at festival events, and are working on improvements one by one. With organizational restructuring underway, we aim to make 2025 the start of a second founding for our company." He states.

Taking the responsibility, chef Baek Jong-won says,

"All problems stem from me. I’ve realized that only by changing myself can true change occur. With a painful determination, I will overhaul the organization and transform our corporate culture through direct communication with all employees."

He has recognized issues involving product quality, food safety, and hygiene, and assured that his company will undergo structural changes. Baek also points out how severely these matters have affected the franchise owners.

In his statement, Baek reaffirmed that the franchisee's success directly correlates with the success of Theborn Korea and its shareholders. Referring to them as family and partners, he shares that he has visited several locations in person to learn their issues firsthand.

"From that experience, I made a resolution: ‘From now on, not a single franchise owner will be left behind.’ In addition to the previously announced emergency plan, we will implement full-scale support measures by brand. Thinking of it as sharing the company’s profits with the franchisees, we will launch a large-scale support plan next week." He explains.

Making apologies for allegations of abuse of power in the production of TV shows, Baek Jong-won takes responsibility and apologizes. He declares that, except for programs already underway, he will freeze all broadcasting activities, saying,

"I am taking the criticisms seriously. If my words or actions in the process of producing entertainment content have hurt anyone, that is entirely my responsibility. I received far more love than I deserved, and I should have remained humble. I sincerely apologize. From this moment on, aside from the shows currently in production, I will cease all broadcasting activities."

Chef Baek Jong-won under investigation for alleged product mislabeling and business violations

The announcement comes in the wake of a series of allegations against Baek Jong-won and his company, tied to product labeling, sourcing, and safety violations. At the center of the controversy is an investigation into deceptive origin claims regarding several products being sold under Theborn Korea.

A key focus is "Baek-seok Doenjang," a soybean paste advertised as domestically made. Nonetheless, ingredient revelations show that it includes fermented soybean paste from China and soybeans from the U.S., Canada, and Australia, which contradicts its marketing materials.

The inclusion of imported flour adds to the concern. The manufacturing facility of the product, which is located in an agricultural promotion zone, has also caused alarm. This is because the application of foreign ingredients in such zones is prohibited under the Farmland Act.

Another item, "Hansin Pocha Nakji Bokkeum," has also been targeted. Despite being labeled as containing Korean-grown green onions, garlic, and onions, it was discovered to contain China-sourced garlic. The company reacted by claiming that it was the distributor and not the producer of the meal.

The charges have the potential to result in grave legal repercussions. Baek Jong-won may be jailed for a maximum of seven years or fined up to 100 million won (around $68,700) if convicted of contravening the Act on Origin Labeling for Agricultural and Fishery Products.

Other products in the company's product line have faced criticism as well. The "Baek Ham" sausage has been criticized for inadequate meat content, and a beer product called "Tangerine Beer" has come under scrutiny for too low a level of tangerine. Furthermore, there have been safety concerns. A Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder has reportedly been installed indoors at a plant, violating gas safety regulations calling for outdoor, ventilated installation. Breaking this rule warrants a maximum penalty of 40 million won.

In response to the mounting backlash, Baek Jong-won previously made a public apology on March 13, admitting shortcomings in quality control and taking responsibility for oversight errors. He apologized for the harm inflicted on public trust. However, the scandals have contributed to Theborn Korea's financial position. Its stock has fallen approximately 5% since mid-February, from 30,300 won to 28,700 won a share.

Meanwhile, amidst the continued controversies, Baek Jong-won has reportedly returned as a judge in the Culinary Class Wars season 2. Netflix's cooking reality show began filming on April 1, 2025, with Baek judging alongside returning judge Ahn Sung-jae. Both are confirmed to have attended the first shoot, and production continues as scheduled.

