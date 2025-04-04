Chef Baek Jong-won returns as judge for Culinary Class Wars season 2 amid ongoing controversies

Celebrity chef Baek Jong-won has officially resumed his role as a judge for season 2 of Culinary Class Wars despite the ongoing multiple controversies. The Netflix cooking competition series began filming its new season on April 1, 2025, with Baek and fellow returning judge Ahn Sung-jae participating in the first shoot.

According to South Korean media outlet Xports News's report on April 3, 2025, the production of the show proceeded. This signals the team's commitment to moving forward despite the backlash surrounding Baek Jong-won.

The chef and entrepreneur, who also serves as the CEO of The Born Korea, has recently come under fire for multiple allegations. These allegations include price inflation, violations of the Farmland Act, and irregularities in origin labeling.

As per a report by The Korea Herald, Baek Jong-won is under intense scrutiny amid several allegations regarding the company’s business operations and product labeling practices. At the center of the controversy is an ongoing investigation into the alleged mislabeling of ingredients in Theborn Korea’s food products and potential violations of the Farmland Act.

One of the main concerns involves “Baek-seok Doenjang,” a soybean paste sold under Theborn Korea. Though advertised as domestically produced, the product reportedly contains imported ingredients. The ingredient list indicates the use of Chinese fermented soybean paste, soybeans sourced from the United States, Canada, and Australia.

It has also used flour from the U.S. and Australia, contradicting the claims made in its promotional materials. This has led to the company being reported to authorities for possibly violating the Act on Origin Labeling for Agricultural and Fishery Products.

Another issue involves the production site of “Baek-seok Doenjang,” as per The Korea Herald. The product is manufactured in an agricultural promotion zone where the use of foreign raw materials is prohibited, raising concerns over potential breaches of the Farmland Act.

In a separate case, “Hansin Pocha Nakji Bokkeum,” a stir-fried small octopus dish sold via Theborn Korea’s online platform, was also flagged for misleading labeling. It was marketed as containing domestically grown green onions, onions, and garlic.

However, it was revealed that the product included Chinese garlic. The company has clarified that it is only responsible for retailing the item, not producing it.

Should Baek Jong-won be found responsible for falsely advertising product origins, he may face legal penalties. This includes up to 7 years in prison or a fine of up to 100 million won (approximately $68,700), as stipulated under the origin labeling law.

Theborn Korea has also been criticized over the contents of some of its other products. The “Baek Ham” has faced backlash due to its low pork content, while “Tangerine Beer” (literal translation) has been noted for having insufficient tangerine content.

In addition, a separate safety concern arose when a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder was found installed indoors in a cooking space. This goes against the Safety Control and Business of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Act, which mandates that such cylinders must be placed in well-ventilated areas outside. Violating this regulation could result in a fine of up to 40 million won.

Facing escalating public scrutiny over Theborn Korea’s business practices, CEO Baek Jong-won issued a formal apology on March 13, 2025. He addressed concerns raised about the company’s handling of product sourcing, labeling, and distribution.

In a message shared through Theborn Korea’s official website, Baek Jong-won acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and took full responsibility for the company’s shortcomings. He expressed regret for the disappointment and concern caused to consumers, stating that the company had failed to meet expectations despite the continued support it has received.

Reflecting on the series of issues that have surfaced, Baek Jong-won admitted that there were clear lapses in quality control and oversight during the production and distribution of the company’s products. He described the errors as unacceptable and attributed them to his lack of thorough supervision.

Meanwhile, Theborn Korea, which was listed on the stock exchange on November 6 last year, has experienced a decline in its stock value. Over the past month, shares have dropped by approximately 5 percent, falling from 30,300 won on February 14 to 28,700 won per share at present.

As investigations continue, the outcome could have significant implications for both Baek Jong-won and Theborn Korea’s reputation and operations moving forward.

Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars is returning with its season 2 in the latter half of 2025, building on the strong momentum from its debut run. The show features intense culinary showdowns between two distinct groups—ambitious self-taught cooks known as 'Black Spoon' chefs and high-profile culinary experts labeled as 'White Spoon' chefs.

Season 1 struck a chord with global audiences, quickly rising in popularity. It topped Netflix’s Global TOP 10 TV (non-English) chart for two weeks in a row, amassing 4.9 million views between September 23 and 29. The show also claimed the No. 1 spot in 28 countries, including South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

With such a strong international reception, anticipation is building among the fans about what challenges and rivalries season 2 will bring to the table.

