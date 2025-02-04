From Kian's Bizarre B&B featuring BTS' Jin to Culinary Class Wars 2: Here's a look at Netflix's 2025 Korean reality show lineup

On February 4, 2025, Netflix unveiled its upcoming Korean reality show lineup for 2025, featuring an array of fresh concepts, star-studded casts, and high-profile producers. At the "Next on Netflix 2025 Korea" event held in Seoul, the streaming platform confirmed several highly anticipated titles, including new seasons of popular series and ambitious new projects.

Netflix's 2025 reality slate reflects a mix of returning hits and fresh concepts, catering to a global audience. The streaming giant aims to offer a diverse selection of content catering to global audiences featuring renowned figures such as BTS' Jin, PD Na Young-seok, Baduk legend Lee Se-dol, and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

From intense survival competitions to heartwarming reality formats, the lineup is designed to keep viewers engaged throughout the year. Speaking to Sports Seoul, Netflix Nonfiction Division Director Yoo Ki-hwan emphasized the platform's goal of providing daily entertainment alongside a variety of original programs to engage a broad audience.

Netflix's South Korean reality show lineup in 2025

Netflix's 2025 Korean reality lineup features returning hits and new titles. The Devil's Plan and Black and White Chef: Culinary Class Wars are making a comeback. Kian's Bizarre B&B and Crime Scene Zero add fresh variety. The shows cover competition, strategy, and entertainment. Here's a look at the upcoming releases:

1) The Devil's Plan 2

The Devil's Plan 2 (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Release: Quarter 1 of 2025

Cast: Kang Ji-young, Kyuhyun, Kim Ha-rin, Park Sang-yeon, Seven High, Son Eun-yu, Yoon So-hee, Lee Se-dol, Lee Seung-hyun, Justin H. Min, Jung Hyun-gyu, Choi Hyun-joon, Chuu, and Tino.

The brain survival game show The Devil's Plan returns for a season 2 with more intense competition. Set in a medieval-style abandoned monastery, 14 participants—two more than in season 1—will engage in a week-long battle of strategy and intelligence.

The diverse lineup includes go champion Lee Se-dol, actor Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy), Super Junior's Kyuhyun, JTBC announcer Kang Ji-young, actress Yoon So-hee (KAIST graduate), poker pro and music producer Seven High, and former Miss Korea contestant Lee Seung-hyun.

Other participants include a physics Olympiad gold medalist, a corporate lawyer, a plastic surgeon, and a board game master. With new rules and heightened stakes, the upcoming season promises even more strategic gameplay and unexpected twists.

2) Kian's Bizarre B&B

Kian's Bizarre B&B ft. BTS Jin (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Release: Quarter 2 of 2025

Cast: Kian84, Jin, and Ji Ye-eun

One of the most intriguing new reality shows, Kian's Bizarre B&B, will feature Kian84 running a guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island alongside BTS' Jin and variety show favorite Ji Ye-eun. The show, produced by the team behind Hyori's Bed & Breakfast, will explore Kian84's hands-on approach to designing and managing the guesthouse.

With an unconventional atmosphere shaped by his unique personality, the show will provide a mix of heartfelt moments, humor, and interactions with young guests from diverse backgrounds.

3) Crime Scene Zero

Crime Scene Zero (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Release: Quarter 3 of 2025

Cast: Jang Jin, Park Ji-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Kim Ji-hoon, and Ahn Yu-jin

The beloved mystery variety show Crime Scene is making a grand return on Netflix under the title Crime Scene Zero. This fifth installment of the franchise will feature a veteran cast, including director Jang Jin, detective game expert Park Ji-yoon, comedian Jang Dong-min, actor Kim Ji-hoon, and IVE's Ahn Yu-jin.

A rotating sixth player will join each episode to bring fresh dynamics to the show. The series, maintaining its signature role-playing mystery format, will challenge players to solve intricate crime cases while playing assigned roles. With an expanded scale and fresh twists, the show aims to reintroduce the thrill that made the original series a fan favorite.

4) Physical: Asia

Physical: Asia (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Release: Quarter 4 of 2025

Cast: The competition will feature top athletes from across Asia, including boxing legend Manny Pacquiao

The popular survival competition Physical: 100 expands its reach with Physical: Asia, bringing together elite athletes from across the continent. Participants will represent their respective countries in a high-stakes contest of strength, endurance, and strategy.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will compete as the Philippine representative. Unlike the individual-focused format of the original series, Physical: Asia introduces a national team element, where eliminations impact the entire country's standing. The expanded scale and intensified challenges aim to deliver an even more gripping spectacle.

5) Culinary Class Wars 2

Release: Quarter 4 of 2025

Cast: Baek Jong-won, Ahn Sung-jae

Following its massive success in 2024, the culinary survival show Culinary Class Wars (also known as Black and White Chef) returns for a season 2. With over 1,000 chefs applying for the competition, the new season promises fiercer battles between self-taught "Black Spoon" chefs and Michelin-starred "White Spoon" professionals.

Culinary legends Paik Jong-won and Ahn Sung-jae will reprise their roles as mentors, continuing their dynamic rivalry. The show will feature high-stakes cooking challenges, dramatic eliminations, and unexpected twists, further cementing its reputation as Korea's premier cooking competition series.

6) PD Na Young-seok's Netflix debut

Na PD (Image via YouTube/@15ya_egg)

Release: Quarter 4 of 2025

Cast: The guest lineup has yet to be revealed

One of the most exciting announcements was the collaboration between renowned producer Na Young-seok (Na PD) and Netflix. Known for hit variety shows such as 2 Days & 1 Night, New Journey to the West, and Three Meals a Day, Na PD will debut his first-ever Netflix original series in Q4 2025.

While details about the format and cast remain under wraps, expectations are high for what is likely to be another innovative and engaging variety show.

These upcoming Korean reality shows from the global streaming platform are generating significant excitement among fans. Viewers are waiting with bated breath to see their favorite celebrities take on new challenges and experiences, ensuring a year full of captivating content.

