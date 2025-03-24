 Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Mi-do, and other Hospital Playlist main cast members to reunite to sing Resident Playbook's OST

On March 24, 2025, MTN reported that the upcoming drama series Resident Playbook will feature an original soundtrack by Mido and Falasol. Mido and Falasol is a fictional band from the popular drama series Hospital Playlist, which consists of Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Mi-do, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, and Kim Dae-myung.

The band from Hospital Playbook previously topped multiple music charts. Their OST track Me to You, You to Me, topped the real-time chart on Genie, Bugs, and Soribada and reached No. 7 on Melon.

Other hit tracks from the drama's soundtrack include Jeon Mi-do's I Knew I Love, Jo Jung Suk's Aloha, Joy's Introduce Me to a Good Person, and Kyuhyun's Confession is Not Flashy.

MTN also reported that a diverse lineup of idols has contributed to the Resident Playbook's original soundtrack. The series is created by Shin Won-ho and Lee Woo-jung, known for the acclaimed Reply series and Prison Playbook.

The drama follows the lives and friendships of young obstetrics and gynecology residents at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center. They proudly enter this often-overlooked department at a time when South Korea is facing a low birth rate crisis.

More about Resident Playbook and reasons for its postponement

The drama series is a spin-off of the critically acclaimed Hospital Playlist, which earned a spot on Elle's list of the 10 Best K-dramas to Binge Watch on Netflix. Film critic Yun Suk-jin praised the show for its sincere portrayal of doctors, and the South China Post named it the top Korean Drama series of 2020.

Director Shin Won-ho began working on a new project, reportedly a spin-off of Hospital Playlist, in 2023. He reached out to several actors and even held secret auditions.

In July 2023, actress Go Youn-jung was reported to play the female lead. Shin Si-ah was cast as the second lead, while Jung Joon-wo and Kang Yo-seok joined as the male leads in September 2023.

In February 2024, a mass resignation of doctors, residents, and interns occurred in opposition to the South Korean government's plan to increase medical school enrollment by 2,000 annually, raising the quota to 5,058 per year starting in 2025.

As a result, Resident Playbook faced a peculiar dilemma. The drama's portrayal of dedicated doctors delivering selfless care clashed with the public's recent experiences during the strike. Viewers who faced delays in medical treatment due to the strike may harbor resentment.

The protest also impacted the production of Resident Playbook. In response, tvN announced that the broadcast date might be postponed depending on the circumstances. The series was officially delayed from March 2024 to the second half of the year. It was scheduled for May 2024, following the finale of the drama series Queen of Tears.

By September 2024, the series had been delayed multiple times and was canceled for the year until further notice.

Resident Playbook is set to release on tvN on April 12, 2025, airing Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST.

