What made Benny Blanco sleep at McDonald’s during his early days in NYC?

Long before he became a music producer, having produced music for Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Eminem, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and more, Benny Blanco would go to New York City for DJ gigs. At the time, he didn't have the best of accommodations, as he revealed in an interview with InStyle on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Ad

He revealed his humble beginnings, including the unconventional places where he would sleep after his gigs. Dropping out of high school to pursue a career in music, Benny Blanco didn't have much money to his name except for an iMac G5 monitor, so when he went to New York for a gig, he would sleep at McDonald's, among others.

He said that he and his friends would drag his massive computer around the Big Apple in between gigs and have the most unconventional places to sleep, saying:

Ad

Trending

"[We] would sleep in the train station, a park, or even the McDonald's in Times Square."

Ad

He told InStyle that his parents didn't know about where he spent the night, adding that his mom "would have lost her mind" if she knew. However, despite the struggle in his early days in New York, the hustle paid off, and he ended up working with some of the biggest artists in the music industry, including Britney Spears.

Benny Blanco can't wait "to be a dad"

Outside of the music scene, Benny Blanco admitted that he's excited about possibly starting a family life with his fiancée, Selena Gomez. The couple revealed that the music producer finally popped the question, and the Only Murders in the Building star said yes in 2024. Gomez shared a close-up picture of her diamond engagement ring on Instagram on December 11, saying, "Forever begins now."

Ad

In his recent interview with InStyle, Benny Blanco opened up about dreaming about the next phase in their relationship. She admitted to wanting kids with Gomez, saying:

"I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing. I'm just dreaming and praying every day."

Ad

It wasn't the first time he opened up about wanting to become a father either. Last year, during his interview with Howard Stern, he said that kids are his "thing" and having a baby is his "next goal on the box." As for Selena Gomez, she expressed loving kids during an appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast in March 2025, where she said:

"I love making [children] laugh; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I'm so excited for it."

Ad

Gomez has also been open about the fact that she couldn't carry her own children. In an interview with Vanity Fair, published on September 9, 2024, the singer-actress got candid about how her medical issues, like her battle with lupus, meant that she could put herself and her child's life in jeopardy if she decided to carry her own children. She said that she had to "grieve" that fact for a while.

As for wedding plans, Benny Blanco said on the episode of Australia's Today show on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, that they haven't set the date yet, despite online speculations that it would be happening soon.

Ad

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez recently released their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More