Nicki Minaj says she "put off becoming a mother" in order to become the "best rapper of all time" and a successful businesswoman

Nicki Minaj recently gave an interview to Vogue Italia, and a snippet of it was published on May 25, 2025. Minaj touched on a number of topics during the interview, particularly her view on motherhood. According to the 42-year-old rapper, she "put off becoming a mother" to succeed in her career as a rapper and businesswoman.

The star claimed she delayed becoming a mother for the sake of her career and to provide for her family. She told Vogue Italia:

"As a woman, I put off becoming a mother. A lot of women in the industry, especially older than me, never had children. Some don't regret it, but others do. I put it off. "

She opened up about how she wanted to stay focused to be successful in life. This year, she was reportedly crowned the "best female rapper of all time" by Billboard. During the interview, Nicki Minaj said that she did not have a lot while growing up and hence wanted it all more than anybody else. She further opened up about her time spent in clubs and hanging out. She said:

"I had to earn everything, I had nothing and I wanted it more than the others. And when my friends drank or smoked weed or wanted to go to clubs, I went, yes, but not so often."

Minaj currently has a four-year-old son with husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

Nicki Minaj revealed that she had thought of quitting the music industry several times

The Vogue Italia cover star Nicki Minaj got candid about her life and struggles that got her where she's now. During the interview, Minaj revealed that she had faced immense criticism in her career, which had often pushed her to want to quit. She, however, also stated that she was "glad" that it did not happen.

"I've heard every possible criticism about me. I've thought about quitting so many times. I'm glad I didn't. I hope my story can be an inspiration, and push kids, adults, anyone, not to give up," said the rapper.

Opening up about how much she had to sacrifice during her struggling phase, Minaj said that she would miss festivals and birthday parties because she was working. She highlighted her current scenario and stated that she'd want her son to have everything that she did not have while growing up.

Vogue Italia further asked her about her upcoming album. Nicki Minaj responded by saying she had some "really strong songs" but did not want to "rush" them. The rapper stated that she wanted to come up with something that would mean something both for her and for her listeners.

Minaj continued that she was not up for releasing music just for the sake of it.

"I love music. I respect it," said the Anaconda singer.

The full interview with Vogue Italia will be available on the newsstand from May 28, 2025.

The Trinidadian singer's last album was Pink Friday 2, which was released in December 2023. In November 2024, she dropped AGATS2 (Insecure). Fans have been waiting for her next project since then.

