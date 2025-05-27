"OH MY GOSHHHHHH" — Nicki Minaj on the cover of Vogue Italia leaves the internet stunned 

Barbie World rapper Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on May 27, 2025, sharing a picture of her on the cover of Vogue Italia. The cover dubbed Minaj a "mother", "rapper", and "queen."

Ad

The rapper has recently made headlines with a tweet talking about "coming out of hibernation", prompting fans to speculate whether she's teasing a new project. However, her Vogue Italia cover amassed a lot of attention as well, and netizens took to X to express their opinions on the same.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Praising Nicki Minaj's Vogue cover, one X user tweeted:

"OH MY GOSHHHHHH (heart eyes emojis)"

RJ @movebackbug__ OH MY GOSHHHHHH 😍😍😍😍😍😍

Ad

"SHE LITERALLY LOOKS LIKE A DOLL" an X user commented

"That backlighting...she looks like an angel." another X user mentioned

"She’s not just a music icon but a true trendsetter" an internet user stated

"Nicki serves rap bars and serves looks, legend." another internet user said

On the other hand, some internet users speculated if Nicki Minaj was dropping new music and if the Vogue cover was part of the promotion.

Ad

"I wish she graced Spotify with a good album. It’s been over a decade." an X user tweeted

"So I'm guessing the next era is more of a darker tone because from all her pics the complete lack of pinks is telling me that she's going for more mature approach for the next era. Think PP evolution but no Pink" a netizen expressed

Ad

"This new era bout to eat" another netizen remarked

Nicki Minaj teases new music in Vogue Italia cover story interview

In addition to posing for Vogue Italia's cover for the magazine's June issue, Nicki Minaj dropped hints about her new project, addressed criticism, and reflected on motherhood. It is worth noting that the rapper released her last album in December 2024 and hasn't dropped any projects since then.

Ad

Talking about having worked on new music, the rapper, singer, and songwriter told the magazine:

“I’ve got a bunch of really strong tracks, but I don’t want to rush. I want the record to mean something, both for the fans and for me. I’ll never be one of those people who puts out songs just to put them out. I love music. I respect it.”

Ad

Moreover, the Side to Side rapper shared that she has heard "every possible criticism" about herself and has considered quitting multiple times. However, Minaj expressed relief over not quitting the music industry, stating that she hopes her "story can be an inspiration, and push kids, adults, anyone, not to give up."

Ad

Further in the interview, Nicki Minaj discussed how she delayed experiencing motherhood due to her career and the responsibility of providing for her family. The rapper noted that a lot of women in the industry who are older than her have never had children. She added that some regret it, while some don't.

Minaj reflected on her journey toward motherhood, stating:

"And I didn't go to every Thanksgiving, every Christmas, or birthday party because I had to work to support my family. I think the price was not having a 'normal' life."

Ad

She continued:

"Things are different now, because I can give my son things I never had, but there are things I want to make sure he has, and I still need to figure out how to give them to him."

In her interview with Vogue, Nicki Minaj expressed excitement about wanting to go on tour again as soon as possible. When asked about her thoughts on new artists in the industry, she mentioned Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter, saying she liked their work.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More