Did Nicki Minaj go on a hiatus? Rapper talks about "coming out of hibernation after ghosting everyone" 

On May 26, 2025, rapper Nicki Minaj took to X to share a picture of herself with a text suggesting that she had come "out of hibernation" and was picking up right where she left off. The rapper's tweet read:
"Me coming out of hibernation after ghosting everyone I ever knew & expecting things to pick up exactly where they left off while I show them I lost weight"
While Minaj's X post and the fact that she last released music in December 2024 may appear to signal the rapper's return from a hiatus, she actually didn't go on one at all.
On October 14, 2024, Nicki Minaj refuted rumors about her going on a hiatus by re-posting a post suggesting so. The rapper wrote:
She followed up her tweet with another one, informing her fans that she hasn't announced a hiatus:
Minaj has not released new music in a while. Her last album, Pink Friday 2 - The Hiatus, was released on December 13, 2024.
Has Nicki Minaj declared her retirement before? Details explored amid rapper's tweet about "coming out of hibernation"
While Nicki Minaj previously refuted rumors of taking a hiatus in 2024, it's important to note that the Anaconda rapper turned to X in September 2019 and announced her retirement in a now-deleted tweet. According to USA Today's 2019 report, Minaj wrote:
"I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, (X) in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."
However, in a December 2019 interview with Billboard, Nicki Minaj retracted her retirement statement. The rapper expressed her love for music and "interacting with fans," stating she couldn't see herself being completely away.
"But I want to be open to other possibilities in my life. I do believe it is important to become a woman outside of the magnifying glass. I have to make sure that I’m well-rounded as a human being."
Nicki revisited the topic of her retirement during her February 2022 appearance on The Late Late Show. The show's host, James Corden, asked Nicki Minaj about a time when it felt like she had fallen out of love with music.
Talking about the same, the Side to Side rapper added:
"Well, I think it wasn't that I stopped loving music, I feel like I stopped loving the music business, you know, for a little bit. And I realized that it is in my power to navigate the industry the way I want to, and I think I was giving other people and other entities the power over how my career was being navigated. And now I'm not doing that. I choose now to enjoy every moment of everything I am doing."
Nicki Minaj is married to Kenneth Petty, and the couple welcomed their son, whom the rapper affectionately calls "Papa Bear," in September 2020. Glimpses of Minaj's family life on social media suggest that she accomplished what she intended to achieve by taking a break from music back in 2019 regarding starting a family.