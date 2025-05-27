Milagro Gramz says GloRilla is "acting like a punk" after rapper deletes Instagram Story with a Tory Lanez song playing in the background

Milagro Gramz recently commented after GloRilla deleted her Instagram Story that had Tory Lanez's Y.D.L.R. playing in the background. According to a report by HotNewHipHop dated May 26, 2025, Gramz addressed the situation during an Instagram Live session, stating that GloRilla was "acting like a punk."

The vlogger mentioned that she didn't like people not standing up for themselves, reportedly referring to Megan Thee Stallion allegedly unfollowing GloRilla over her deleted IG story. Milagro Gramz cited an observation from another person stating that if the post was innocent, GloRilla shouldn't have taken it down, adding:

"I agree...I wish that she [GloRilla] spent more time worrying about herself and focusing on that versus trying to be a people pleaser. She wants to be apart of something so bad."

Gramz continued:

"She wants to feel like a pretty girl, she wants to feel like apart of the crowd, she wants to feel like she's friends with certain people, she wanna be in the 'in' crowd, and I feel like it prevents her from standing up for herself or asserting herself in a particular way."

Controversy followed GloRilla's Instagram Story, wherein she had reposted a quote about being grateful. However, Tory Lanez's song being attached to the same reportedly led to Megan Thee Stallion and Wanna Be rapper unfollowing each other.

For the unversed, Lanez is currently serving a decade-long prison sentence for shooting Megan the Stallion in the feet in 2020. However, GloRilla set the record straight on May 22, 2025, by tweeting:

"Ion internet s*it and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn"

GloRilla @GloTheofficial Ion internet s*it and I don’t do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn

Additionally, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion, who have collaborated on tracks like How I Look and Wanna Be have started following each other on social media again.

How did Milagro Gramz end up in the legal battle involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion?

As per PEOPLE's report dated October 2024, Megan Thee Stallion sued vlogger Milagro Gramz, claiming that she was acting as a "paid surrogate" for Tory Lanez and spreading false information on his behalf.

Megan claimed that Gramz shared a deepfake p*rnographic video of her on X and accused the Mamushi rapper of having a "severe drinking problem." In the lawsuit, Megan also alleged that Milagro Gramz had dubbed her a "lying a** h*e" and an "angry Black woman", adding that the vlogger questioned her mental condition as well.

Additionally, the lawsuit mentioned that Gramz falsely claimed that the firearm Tory Lanez had used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion wasn't produced during the trial and was, in fact, missing. However, Megan's legal team clarified that "the firearm remains in the custody of the Los Angeles Police Department."

Megan Thee Stallion also alleged that Milagro Gramz kept on doubting whether Tory Lanez shot her, despite the rapper being convicted for the same. As per HotNewHipHop's report dated October 2024, Gramz responded to Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit, stating:

"I’ve been informed that I’m being sued by Alex Spiro on behalf of his client Megan Thee Stallion. Of course we’ll chat about it. They threw in the tape too."

In other news, there have been several new angles in Tory Lanez's case wherein the rapper was stabbed in prison. Additionally, Kelsey Harris' bodyguard recently claimed that it was Harris who had shot Megan Thee Stallion and not Lanez.

