Why did Jay-Z sue Tony Buzbee? Rapper files appeal after judge dismisses extortion lawsuit 

Jay-Z has filed an appeal after his defamation lawsuit against Tony Buzbee was dismissed. Los Angeles County Judge Mark Epstein dismissed the suit in a ruling on June 30, according to Complex.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, filed a defamation and extortion lawsuit against Tony Buzbee and Jane Doe in March 2025. Jane Doe had previously claimed that Diddy and Carter sexually assaulted her in 2000, when she was 13. Buzbee represented Doe in the case.

However, on February 14, 2025, Buzbee and Doe dropped the case. Afterward, Carter and his team filed a defamation and extortion suit against them, alleging a loss of around $190 million due to their allegations.

This defamation case has now been dismissed by Los Angeles County Judge Mark Epstein. Jay-Z and his attorney, Robert M. Schwartz, have filed for an appeal.

Judge Mark Epstein was not entirely pleased after dismissing Jay-Z's lawsuit against Tony Buzbee: Reports

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Judge Mark Epstein wasn't entirely pleased with dismissing the lawsuit against Buzbee. However, he ruled that there wasn't enough evidence to move forward with the case.

“Selling silence as to law enforcement for money is extortion, but there is no promise of silence in the criminal context here," he said. "And selling silence for money in the civil context is not extortion; it is a settlement with a non-disclosure element."

One of Jay-Z's lawyers, Alex Spiro, issued a statement after the ruling. He expressed disappointment in the decision and urged the Court of Appeals to intervene.

“We are surprised and disappointed by this ruling which turns on the misapplication of California law on the admissibility of the investigators’ statements,” Spiro's statement read.

“Notably, the Judge expressly states that his decision would have ‘change[d] dramatically’ if he had admitted the statements into evidence as they would have shown ‘not only that Carter had nothing to do with any sexual assault on Doe, but that Buzbee knew it…’ and thus ‘the court would come out the other way on this motion.’"

Tony Buzbee, on the other hand, welcomed Judge Mark Epstein's decision. He said that the lawsuit was dismissed "in a lengthy, well-reasoned opinion." However, he added that he will now fight the rapper and his attorneys for "a lot of money." He said that this will be in compensation for the lawyer fees he had to pay for "defending against a meritless case."

According to Complex, Buzbee initially represented Jane Doe in an alleged sexual assault case against Diddy, filed in October 2024. A few months later, she also added Carter's name to the lawsuit. She claimed that both rappers sexually assaulted her in 2000 at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

On February 14, 2025, however, the case was "voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice." Carter and his team then filed a defamation and extortion lawsuit against Buzbee and Doe in February, claiming a loss of $20 million. They amended the suit in May, stating a loss of $190 million.

