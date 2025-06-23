"With what songs" — Internet reacts to Jay-Z being rumored to headline 2026 Super Bowl halftime show 

Months after receiving praise and backlash for choosing Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for his year's Super Bowl, a rumor concerning Jay-Z as the pick to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show has been making rounds online.

Ad

On June 23, 2025, X page ThePopTingz posted a tweet stating,

"JAY-Z is rumored to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show."

While there hasn't been a confirmation from the rapper's end or any media publication yet, the tweet has garnered 1.9 million views at the time of this writing. It also resulted in netizens taking to the social media platform to express their views on the same.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Questioning what material Hov (the rapper's nickname) would be performing, given that his last solo album 4:44 was released in 2017, an X user tweeted,

"With what songs?"

EriTron_Jo😬 @erion_jordan LINK With what songs?

Ad

"Hasn’t released a relevant song in over 20 years" an X user commented.

"does he even have the catalog to perform at the superbowl? we barely know a solo song by him" another X user mentioned.

"Name one song from Jay Z in which he isn't a feature." an internet user stated.

"Aren’t you supposed to have a catalog of hits to perform at the Super Bowl?" another internet user questioned.

Ad

On the other hand, some internet users celebrated the possibility of Jay-Z headlining the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

"That would be absolutely legendary! JAY-Z headlining the Super Bowl halftime show? A true icon bringing unmatched energy and vibes 🔥🏈" an X user tweeted.

"He’s the perfect choice to bring that energy and presence to the biggest stage," a netizen remarked.

Ad

"He must gon give us one last hell of an album then”!!!!" another netizen expressed.

"He’s always picked right!”: Super Bowl halftime producer admits Jay-Z has the final say in choosing the headliner

On September 7, 2024, Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Apple Music announced that Kendrick Lamar would headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. This wasn't perceived positively by a lot of people, given that the Super Bowl was scheduled to take place in New Orleans, the hometown of rapper Lil Wayne.

Ad

At the time, Jesse Collins, the producer of the Super Bowl halftime show, admitted to Jay-Z making the decision about the headliner during an interview with Variety dated September 16, 2024.

“It’s a decision that Jay makes. Since we’ve been on board with that show, he’s made it every year, and it’s been amazing. He’s always picked right!” Collins said

Ad

Shortly after the official announcement, Jay-Z released a statement praising Kendrick Lamar as the Super Bowl halftime show's headliner for 2025. Hov said,

"Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

Ad

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ LINK Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. S*it sad. House NI**ER TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty ? Welp. then ni**az will keep son’ing you!!!!! #DTLR #GagCityDC LMFAOOOOOOOOOO GOODAZ FI DEL GAL U AH GOODAZ FI DEM.

Ad

However, Hov's decision was criticized by rappers such as Nicki Minaj, who took to X to rant about it on September 9, 2025. In one of her tweets reportedly shading Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj wrote,

"Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!!"

Ad

According to a report by PEOPLE dated February 2025, one of the reasons that Hov has the final say in Super Bowl halftime show's headliner is Roc Nation's partnership with the NFL since 2019.

The partnership gave Hov the responsibility of being the league's "live music entertainment strategist" as well as assisting with social-justice reform initiatives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More