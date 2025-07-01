"That was a mistake" — Jeezy claims JAY-Z removed his verse from Beyoncé's "Drunk in Love"

Rapper Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) recently claimed that Jay-Z removed his verse from Beyoncé's 2013 hit, Drunk in Love. For the unversed, the song was part of Beyoncé's self-titled fifth studio album, and the released version featured a collaboration with Jay-Z. After its release, Drunk in Love peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

During a recent interview, Jeezy claimed he was initially supposed to be the featured artist on the track. However, Jay-Z, also known as Hov, apparently called him and told him he was removing his verse and replacing it with his own.

Jeezy made this claim during his interview on 7PM In Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, which was uploaded to YouTube on June 20, 2025. Jenkins admitted that he "dropped the ball" while working on his verse for Drunk in Love.

"I dropped the ball when I wrote for verse for Drunk in Love for Beyoncé … Hov called me. He's like, 'I took you off the song. By the way, I'm on there.' I was like, 'I figured that.' It’s on someone’s drive. Tell Bey we need to put that out. It's some vintage," he said.

Jeezy continued that the only time he and Hov were in the same booth was when he worked on Beyoncé's song. Jenkins also admitted that his verse was "a mistake," adding that he went too hard and "sounded crazy," which led to Hov scrapping his verse from the song.

"I've never been in a room with Hov. The only time I've ever in a room with Hov was when I wrote the Drunk in Love verse and that was a mistake...It was terrible...He came in the room and she’s like, ‘You got something for this?’ You know, I’m going in. It sounded crazy. This is her song, but I’m just trying to go hard. He probably like, ‘Oh nah. We not putting that out.’”

Jeezy and Hov have worked together on several tracks, including I Do (also featuring André 3000), Seen It All, and My President, among others.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé performed Drunk in Love at her Paris show

Beyoncé's final show in Paris, as part of her ongoing "Cowboy Carter Tour," saw her welcome Jay-Z as the special guest. The concert, held at the Stade de France on June 22, brought the Carters together to perform Drunk in Love and Partition.

They also performed Crazy in Love, their 2003 hit from the singer's debut LP, Dangerously In Love. Jay-Z also performed N***as in Paris from his 2011 joint album with Kanye West, Watch the Throne.

While Crazy in Love is one of the standard songs included in the "Cowboy Carter Tour" setlist, the Paris show marked the first time Beyoncé debuted Drunk in Love on the current tour.

Jay-Z isn't the only guest that Parisian fans welcomed during the three-day run of the "Cowboy Carter Tour." Miley Cyrus made a special appearance on stage during the June 19 show. The duo performed their duet II Most Wanted, the Grammy-winning track from Beyoncé's latest album.

In other news, Jay-Z and Beyoncé attended the Louis Vuitton show in Paris on June 24, 2025. The show was helmed by Pharrell Williams (LV's creative director for menswear), who presented the Formation singer with a handbag from the runway.

About the author Juhi Marzia



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More