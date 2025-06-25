"That's about to be Rumi's crayon case" — Internet reacts to Pharrell Williams handing Beyoncé a bag directly from Louis Vuitton’s runway

Pharrell Williams, the creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, handed Beyoncé a designer bag from the runway as he walked up to greet the singer and her husband, Jay-Z, during the LV show on June 24, 2025. The event, held at the Pompidou Center, was part of Paris Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Beyoncé, who recently wrapped up her three-day run of her ongoing "Cowboy Carter Tour" in Paris, attended the Louis Vuitton show with Jay-Z and her nephew, Julez Smith.

In a clip posted to social media, Pharrell Williams is seen approaching the Carters after the show with a bag in his hand, which he then hands to Beyoncé. The producer and singer also shared a hug with Jay-Z before skipping across the runway to the other side.

Pharrell Williams' gift to Beyoncé was met with varied responses on social media. One user joked that the bag would serve as a crayon case for the Carters' eight-year-old daughter, Rumi.

"That's about to be Rumi's crayon case! I can count on one hand how many times I've see Bey actually carrying a purse."

Many netizens shared similar views, wondering if either Blue Ivy or Rumi would end up taking the bag from their mother.

"I know she gave it to rumi," one person posted.

"And it’s going right to Blue or Rumi collection," another user said.

"Rumi and blue are gonna fight over that bag," someone else added.

Others dubbed Beyoncé the music industry royalty for receiving a gift straight from the runway.

"She's the royalty in music industry," one fan tweeted.

"When you’re that girl, the runway comes to you," another user added.

"Directly from the runway. girl is royalty," someone else commented.

However, several netizens were entertained by how Pharrell Williams skipped off after handing the bag to Beyoncé.

"Why did he skip off like that..?" one person questioned.

"The skidattle away is frying me lmao I love Pharrell," another person added.

"N***a Pharrell still got that kid in him skipping away at the end like that," someone else commented.

Pharrell Williams was inspired by India for the new Louis Vuitton runway show

Louis Vuitton unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 collections at Paris Fashion Week on June 24. This marked Pharrell Williams' sixth show as the creative designer for the brand's menswear collection, and the producer cited India as his inspiration behind the runway's theme and collection.

During an interview with GQ India published on June 25, the men's ready-to-wear manager on Williams' team explained that the producer's 2018 trip to India inspired the show, titled 'Paris to India,' adding:

"Pharrell was inspired by a trip to India he took in 2018, which served as a common thread for us. We all went back together with the studio to explore cities like Delhi and Mumbai and get inspired by the way people dress through colors and shapes."

Indian architect Bijoy Jain designed the runway based on the Indian board game "Snakes and Ladders." According to the Guardian, a live orchestra at the venue also performed the Punjabi track Yaara, co-produced by the Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman.

In addition to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams' guest list for the Louis Vuitton show included director Spike Lee, rappers Future, Pusha T, and A$AP Nast, and actors Bradley Cooper and Miles Caton, to name a few. Others in attendance included BTS' j-hope and GOT7's Jackson Wang and Bambam.

