Beyonce left the audience at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, in awe by kicking off her highly anticipated “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit tour”. Apart from rocking the stage, the legendary singer also gave fans a pleasant surprise by bringing her daughters on stage.

During the performance of “Protector”, Beyonce shared the stage with her daughters – Rumi Carter, 7, and Blue Ivy, 13.

“Give it up for Rumi, y’all,” Beyonce asked the crowd before her youngest daughter made way to the stage.

The adorable family moment left the likes of Winnie Harlow and Gabrielle Union gushing. They shared their feelings on their Instagram Stories, posting pictures of Beyonce singing and dancing on the stage with her children.

“Family is everything,” Harlow captioned her story, adding a heart emoji.

Credits: Instagram (@winnieharlow)

“#cowboycarter,” Gabrielle Union Wade wrote in her IG story.

Credits: Instagram (@gabunion)

From what the audience’s reaction suggests, Beyonce had a successful start to her fifth overall all-stadium tour. Queen B will return to the SoFi Stadium for another show slated for May 1.

Blue Ivy, eldest daughter of Beyonce, leaves social media in awe

Beyonce’s eldest child, 13-year-old Blue Ivy, took the centre stage on numerous occasions during the opening show of Cowboy Carter. She was part of the dance routines for tracks “My Power” and “Black Parade”.

Soon after clips of Blue’s dance went viral, social media users were left in awe. Some even highlighted the similarities with her mother.

“Omg she is her mother,” a user wrote.

“That Beyoncé hair flip,” another user added.

“HER MOTHERS DAUGHTER,” @puresugamama said.

“She’s actually talented omg,” @chordaetendies lauded.

“She's tearing that choreo up like nobody's business! Go Blue,” a fan exclaimed.

Beyonce’s decision to bring her daughters on stage comes as a huge surprise, as she has often prioritized her children's privacy.

“making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace,” Beyonce told GQ.

However, it seems highly unlikely that Beyonce’s children will become a regular feature of her ongoing tour.

