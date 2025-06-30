"The best song choice for this moment" — Netizens react to Beyoncé poking fun at flying car mishap with IG post set to Paul Wall’s “Sittin’ Sidewayz”

Beyoncé took to Instagram on June 29, 2025, to poke fun at her flying car mishap during her performance in Houston, Texas, on June 28, 2025, at the NRG Stadium. She posted a video from her Cowboy Carter tour wherein a flying red car marks her entry while she performs the song 16 Carriages.

In the video, from the concert in Houston, the car malfunctioned and tilted to the side mid-air. However, the Single Ladies singer gave it a hilarious twist and synced the video of the incident to Paul Wall's 2005 track Sittin' Sidewayz, and mentioned the name of the song in the caption.

When the incident occurred, Beyoncé quickly grabbed a cable and a flagpole for balance and asked the crew to stop multiple times. Once the car was slowly lowered back onto the stage, the show resumed after ensuring no one got hurt.

Assuring her concerned fans in the crowd, the singer said that she knew her fans would catch her if she ever fell.

“If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me,” she said.

Netizens expressed their opinions on the singer's hilarious reel on the flying car mishap in the comment section of her Instagram post. Many complimented the singer's sense of humor about the incident, with a YouTuber, Desi Perkins, stating that it was "best song choice."

"The best song choice for this moment," Perkins wrote.

YouTuber reacts to Beyoncé's latest IG video (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

Internet users appreciated Beyoncé's choice of song, and one person even speculated that the singer had a burner account to keep an eye on her audience. Some also said that they were looking forward to hearing "about this show in the movie," as others expressed their relief that the incident seemed funny now when it was actually concerning.

Netizens react to Bey's latest IG video (Image via Instagram/ @beyonce)

The incident was also addressed by the singer's production company, Parkwood Entertainment, via an IG Story on June 29, 2025. The statement confirmed that nobody was injured due to the technical mishap.

Taking a look at some of the concert mishaps, Beyoncé handled like a pro

The recent mishap at her Houston show isn't the first time Beyoncé has tackled a mid-show malfunction like a pro. The singer had to deal with another incident during her Mrs Carter World Tour in Montreal in 2013 when her hair got stuck in a fan while performing Halo in the fan pit.

However, she continued singing as the security and other crew members worked on freeing her tresses from the fan.

The Beautiful Liar singer then took a jibe at the incident in an Instagram post on July 23, 2013. She posted altered lyrics of Halo, changing the line "Gravity can't begin/ To pull me back to the ground again" to "Gravity can't begin to pull me out of the fan again."

In another instance of the singer dealing with mishaps was when she took it upon herself to fix one of the stage fans that wasn't working during her 2018 Coachella performance.

The moment went viral at the time, and videos of the same show how Beyoncé casually walked up to the dysfunctional fan mid-performance and fixed it.

Additionally, a 2018 show of her On the Run II Tour alongside Jay-Z in Warsaw, the couple encountered a flying stage malfunction, leaving them stranded mid-air. While the crew worked to bring the stage down, Queen Bey danced for the audience while on the malfunctioning platform, not letting panic take over.

Beyoncé's ongoing Cowboy Carter tour began on April 28, 2025, in Inglewood, California, and is set to conclude on July 26, 2025, in Nevada.

