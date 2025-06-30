A video of Jay-Z rapping David Banner's Like A Pimp while walking down a backstage hallway amid Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter Tour" show in Houston recently circulated on social media. For the unversed, the singer held two back-to-back shows in her hometown of Houston on June 28 and 29, as part of her ongoing stadium tour.

On June 29, 2025, the official X account of The Art of Dialogue uploaded the video of Jay-Z rapping Like A Pimp backstage at his wife's show. The rapper, dressed in white pants, a cream hoodie with "Freedom Now" printed on the back, and tan shoes, was surrounded by bodyguards as he walked down the hallway.

For context, Banner's Like A Pimp is featured in the tour's setlist, mixed with Beyoncé's Diva and GloRilla's TGIF. During an interview with Drink Champs in May 2025, David Banner explained how he felt when he found out that Beyoncé had added his song to her setlist.

Furthermore, he added that he "didn't like" Like A Pimp when he first recorded it, saying:

"Beyoncé just used Like A Pimp in her tour. Man, y'all clap for that s**t...But the crazy thing is, I didn't like Like A Pimp. I really didn't. I picked that beat because Lil Flip was like, 'I'll barter with you. You give me two beats, I give you a verse,'" he said.

He continued:

"So I gave him the two beats and I was like, I sampled Pimp C's voice 'That's Texas, Texas,' I know he'll like that. I just threw the beat real quick and said, 'I'll just go and change the beat later.' We made that song in like 20 minutes, bro.

Like A Pimp is the fourth track from David Banner's 2003 LP, Mississippi: The Album, featuring rapper Lil Flip.

Jay-Z joined Beyoncé onstage during her final Paris show

Beyoncé surprised her Parisian fans by bringing out her husband Jay-Z during the final "Cowboy Carter Tour" show during her three-day run in the city's Stade de France on June 22. They reunited on stage to perform their songs Crazy in Love and Drunk in Love, remixed with Partition.

Jay-Z also took to the stage for a solo performance of N***as in Paris, a track from his 2011 joint LP with Kanye West titled Watch the Throne.

However, he made a minor alteration while performing the song live on stage, replacing "Just might let you meet Ye" with "Just might let you meet Bey."

This came in the aftermath of Kanye West's multiple attacks against the Carters via a series of social media posts in March this year, which also included referring to their eight-year-old twins as "r*tarded."

However, West has since seemingly backed down on his verbal attacks, claiming that he dreamed of apologizing to Jay-Z in another X post in late May.

In other news, Jay-Z and Beyoncé attended Louis Vuitton's show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24. Towards the end of the show, Pharrell Williams, the creative director for the brand's menswear, was spotted gifting Beyoncé an LV bag straight from the runway.

Beyoncé's opening show in Houston encountered a "technical mishap" after the prop car the singer used during her performance of 16 Carriages began tilting to one side as it soared over the crowd.

The singer stopped the song mid-performance, and her team safely brought her back to the main stage without further incident.

Following her second Houston concert on June 29, the singer is scheduled to perform two shows in Washington, D.C. on July 4 and 7.

