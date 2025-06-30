What happened at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour show Houston Texas? Flying car mishap leaves internet concerned 

Pop icon Beyoncé experienced a frightening moment during her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Houston, Texas. During her performance of 16 CARRIAGES, a suspended stage prop that she was riding unexpectedly tilted midair, forcing an abrupt halt to the show.

16 CARRIAGES is the second-to-last song on the standard Cowboy Carter tour setlist, as per Billboard. During this segment, the singer was supposed to circle the stadium in a red convertible suspended above the audience by a cable system. The stunt was designed to give fans in the upper levels a closer view of the Beautiful Liar singer during her live performance.

However, according to a Daily Mail report dated June 29, 2025, while performing 16 CARRIAGES on June 28, 2025, at NRG Stadium, the dramatic moment took a terrifying turn. As her ballad unfolded, the red car in which Beyoncé was performing suddenly came to a halt midair. While still high above the crowd, the car tilted to one side.

Despite the evident danger, the 43-year-old singer continued to sing through the chorus while grasping one of the cables carrying the set piece. Once the section ended, she calmly called for assistance.

"Stop, stop, stop," she instructed her crew through the microphone.

Many concert-goers also captured this moment on video, where Beyoncé was stuck midair. Nonetheless, the Crazy in Love singer's crew soon took over the stage and safely lowered the singer to the ground.

What happened after Beyoncé’s midair mishap during her Cowboy Carter Tour show in Houston?

Beyoncé: Image via Getty Images

As per the HotNewHipHop report, after Beyoncé’s midair mishap during her Houston show, she “briefly” exited the stage once the flying car was safely lowered to the ground. As per Billboard, cheers of relief rang out from the audience as the singer soon returned to the stage to finish belting out the song:

"Ain’t got time to waste, I got art to make/ I got love to create on this holy night/ They won’t dim my light, all these years I fight," she sang as she got back to the stage.

Addressing the crowd after the incident, the singer offered gratitude to her supporters. She acknowledged the love and trust they had shown her over the years, saying:

"I wanna thank y’all... for loving me… If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me," she said.

Following the performance, her company, Parkwood Entertainment, released an official statement via Instagram story, confirming the incident and providing clarification. According to their statement, the incident was caused due to a “technical mishap”.

"Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium and see her fans up close, to tilt. She was quickly lowered, and no one was injured. The show continued without incident," Parkwood Entertainment wrote in their statement.

Additionally, as per the aforementioned Daily Mail report, this incident in Houston wasn’t the first time something went wrong during the singer's Cowboy Carter tour.

In May, at the last show of her five-night run in Los Angeles, there was another small technical issue. During one part of that concert, Beyoncé sat on a big gold throne while a robotic arm was supposed to pour liquor into her glass. However, the robotic arm missed and spilled the drink on the throne instead.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour began in late April and is slated to conclude on July 26, 2025. As per Variety, the Houston performance marked one of the final stops in the 22-city tour. Up next, she will perform two back-to-back shows in Washington, D.C., and then wrap up the tour with two closing nights in Atlanta.

