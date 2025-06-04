What is Tina Knowles' net worth? Beyoncé's mom reflects on childhood poverty & hardships on Meghan Markle's podcast

Tina Knowles – American businesswoman, fashion designer, and mother of superstar Beyoncé – appeared on the June 3, 2025, episode of Meghan Markle’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast. During her interview with the Duchess of Sussex, Knowles reflected on her childhood poverty and hardships.

"I've been through a lot and I, you know, I grew up very poor with a lot of challenges," she said.

Knowles, the current vice chairperson of the hair care brand Cécred (founded by her daughter Beyoncé), also opened up about her humble beginnings during the podcast episode. She revealed how different her early life was from the success she enjoys at present.

Tina Knowles, whose net worth is estimated at $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, shared that she attended a Catholic school in her hometown. However, her entire family contributed labor to make her education possible; her father "drove the nuns," her brothers "cleaned the schoolyard," and her mother "did all the altar clothes" as "the seamstress."

Knowles admitted that at the time, she didn’t understand why her family took on these roles, but she added:

"I found out later that my mom was actually bartering services to send us to a Catholic school, which was a, you know, a really good school in terms of academics."

Tina further stated that while many nuns at that school were kind, a few of them felt she "didn’t belong there" and would remind her that she "should be so grateful" to even attend a Catholic school. This "early message of not belonging" stayed with Knowles, making her feel that she always "had to fight" to prove to others that she deserved "to have a seat at the table."

Tina Knowles opens up about handling business disagreements with daughter Beyoncé on Meghan Markle’s podcast

Tina Knowles and Beyoncé (Image via Getty)

As per an article by E! News dated June 3, 2025, Tina Knowles also opened up about the dynamics of working alongside her daughter Beyoncé during her aforementioned appearance on Meghan Markle’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast.

As the Vice Chairwoman of Cécred, Tina admitted she chose not to challenge Beyoncé too much when differences emerged, opting for harmony over friction.

"We have disagreements with things but it’s her business… I’m just helping. Overall, we get along really, really well. So, if we have a disagreement, it’s her business, so she gets to win," she said.

Knowles added that their working relationship was rooted in deep mutual trust and respect. She further acknowledged that Beyoncé’s knowledge of the beauty industry, especially hair care, was unmatched and that she felt confident following her daughter's lead.

"I trust her… She’s just such a savvy businessperson and she knows so much about hair, and so we trust each other," Tina Knowles added.

She also recalled a moment that encapsulated that trust, sharing a story about a Cécred board meeting where her idea for a hybrid test salon and research facility was met with skepticism. While some questioned the practicality of the concept, Beyoncé quickly came to her mother’s defense and shut down doubts in the room with conviction.

Additionally, Knowles shared that her instinct to maintain peace was a long-standing trait; one that naturally extended from her parenting style into their professional life. As the mother of Beyoncé and Solange, whom she shared with ex-husband Mathew Knowles, Tina admitted she was always the one to "cave" when emotions got tense, both at home and at work.

"There are difficulties sometimes because when you’re dealing with your child or they’re dealing with their mother, you have disagreements. I’m the one that always caves. I’ve been like that since I was young. So, if my kids are mad at me, I can’t take it. So, I’ll cave. I’ll apologize," she explained.

Knowles further revealed that, even with her children being adults now, she is the first to make peace whenever they "have disagreements or whatever," as she values time and connection with them over any temporary rift.

At present, Tina Knowles is busy promoting her new memoir, Matriarch, which was published in April 2025.

Beyoncé, on the other hand, is currently on her Cowboy Carter world tour, with multiple shows scheduled at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June 2025.

