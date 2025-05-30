"Seen plenty of pictures of them celebrating together"— Megyn Kelly slams Beyoncé for her alleged silence throughout the Diddy fiasco

American journalist and the host of The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly, recently joined American conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro to discuss Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial. During her appearance on Shapiro’s YouTube channel, she called out Beyoncé for allegedly keeping her silence.

On May 30, 2025, Ben Shapiro invited Megyn Kelly to discuss the ongoing Sean Combs fiasco, including his alleged charges, the people involved, and the potential jail time that the rapper could face if found guilty. At one point during the interview, when Shapiro questioned the conspiracy theories involving Hollywood, Kelly claimed that Beyoncé has seemingly been avoiding the Diddy trial.

The 54-year-old media personality slammed the songstress for keeping mum even though she and her husband, Jay-Z, have allegedly been close friends with the rapper. Claiming that she has “seen plenty of pictures of them celebrating together,” Kelly questioned,

“What has she said about Diddy? Where's her commentary about that disgusting pervert with whom she and her gross husband were best friends? Because I've seen plenty of pictures of them celebrating together and at Diddy's parties. Gee, she didn't have a moment to spare a word for him.”

Megyn Kelly believes some Hollywood A-listers are “well-connected” to Diddy’s trial

Megyn Kelly, during her appearance on The Ben Shapiro Show on YouTube, said she believes that some Hollywood A-listers are “well-connected” to the 55-year-old's freakoffs and are choosing to be silent. Shapiro discussed the two major online conspiracy theories around Sean Combs’ trial, one, according to him, which includes the rapper’s possible allegiance with “law enforcement,” and the other:

“In Hollywood actually the line between just being some of the worst people on planet Earth and criminal activity is really thin and you can get away with an awful lot of crap in Hollywood until the point that you can't. Which one of those do you think is more explanatory?”

Kelly said she believes the latter, adding,

“It runs deep, the rot in this community. And I do think that these people are extremely well-connected.”

How are Beyoncé and Jay-Z connected to Diddy?

American singer-songwriter and actress Beyoncé and her rapper husband Jay-Z’s friendship with Sean Combs is reportedly being questioned after the Bad Boy Records founder was imprisoned. He has been accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, arson, drug abuse, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The trio have reportedly been friends for years and have allegedly supported each other in their music and business projects throughout the years. In a 2012 interview with The Mirror, Sean Combs' also admitted that he would want to have a relationship like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, saying,

"I'd love to have what Jay and Beyoncé have."

According to People, the couple was also connected to one of Diddy's sexual assault lawsuits. However, on Friday, April 11, the accuser named Joseph Manzaro, who accused Combs of sexual assault and humiliating him at a party, removed Beyoncé and Jay-Z's names from his lawsuit.

The Sean Combs trial began on May 12, 2025, in New York, and he faces a total of five counts. He has been held in jail since his arrest in September 2024. Although the rapper has pleaded not guilty and has denied all allegations, he could face life in prison if found guilty.

