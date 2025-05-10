"Look at his history" - Gloria Estefan slams Diddy accuser who had accused her, Beyonce, Jay-Z and LeBron James of seeing him in a p*nis mask

Gloria Estefan slammed a Diddy accuser who namedropped the Grammy winner and A-listers like Beyonce, Jay-Z, and LeBron James in a lawsuit in April. Diddy is currently on trial after his arrest in September 2024 on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution.
TMZ reported that a Florida man named Joseph Manzaro filed a lawsuit against Diddy. Manzaro accused the rapper of "s*xually assaulting, r*ping, and humiliating" him during an April 2015 "freak-off" party. According to the court documents, Manzaro was allegedly wearing a p*nis mask and also ran into celebrities like Beyonce, LeBron James, Jay-Z, and Gloria Estefan.
According to a report by Baller Alert, which cited Hot New HipHop, Gloria Estefan spoke to TMZ about the lawsuit on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The eight-time Grammy winner denied the allegations and seemingly reprimanded the plaintiff.
"Nothing happened at my house, ever, ever. So, I just hope [Combs] gets in front of this. He’s not well in the head. If you look at his history, he’s just throwing everybody in," Estefan said.
The veteran songstress also praised Diddy, who has been accused by multiple people of r*pe and s*xual assault. She noted that he was a neighbor and was "always very kind" to her, before adding that his mother was "spectacular."
"But we never were in his house or him in ours," the singer stated.
At the same time, Jay-Z and Beyoncé had their names dropped by Roc Nation's lawyer Alex Spiro. Their attorney called the claims of his clients being at Combs' party, "more nonsense that erodes the trust in our justice system."
"Mr Carter wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident - he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event," the attorney said.
Exploring details of Joseph Manzaro's allegations against Diddy, Gloria Estefan, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and LeBron James
Plaintiff Joseph Manzaro filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs on April 1, 2025, and namedropped celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Gloria Estefan, and LeBron James.
According to Fox News, Manzaro's lawsuit stated that the alleged incident happened at Diddy's son's birthday "freak-off" party at a Star Island mansion. The plaintiff claimed that he was "drugged, transported" against his will and then "s*xually maimed" by an enterprise allegedly "orchestrated" by Combs and his associates.
The Florida native allegedly found himself being paraded partially naked in front of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. He also came across Gloria Estefan, who asked for an ambulance after seeing his "deteriorating state." However, her husband, Emilio Estefan, escorted her away.
The lawsuit states that Combs had attached a p*nis mask to his face, and he bumped into Beyoncé in that state. The Lemonade singer allegedly said why a "half-naked white man" in a p*nis mask was standing in front of her.
"What's this? What's this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a c**k mask standing here in front of me?" the singer allegedly remarked upon seeing Manzaro.
Another defendant in the lawsuit, Eric Mejias, allegedly responded and told her that Diddy wanted the plaintiff to see what they "do to snitches." Mejias allegedly also said it was a "part of his [Manzaro's] punishment."
Joseph Manzaro's lawsuit also claimed that he saw LeBron James and Adria English at the party. The latter allegedly claimed to be Combs' "personal s*xual assistant." The lawsuit stated that she had brought Manzaro to the mansion through a secret tunnel. Manzaro also alleged that he saw LeBron James in a white bath towel.
"Y'all better do something about that," James allegedly told Estefan.
The other defendants in the lawsuit include Brendan Paul and Emilio Estefan.
Read More: Diddy's accuser recalls encountering Beyonce and LeBron James at a party where he was wearing a s*xually explicit mask
"This is more nonsense" — Jay-Z's lawyer reacts to a Diddy accuser claiming to run into Beyonce and LeBron James at a party