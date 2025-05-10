"Look at his history" - Gloria Estefan slams Diddy accuser who had accused her, Beyonce, Jay-Z and LeBron James of seeing him in a p*nis mask

Gloria Estefan slammed a Diddy accuser who namedropped the Grammy winner and A-listers like Beyonce, Jay-Z, and LeBron James in a lawsuit in April. Diddy is currently on trial after his arrest in September 2024 on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution.

Ad

TMZ reported that a Florida man named Joseph Manzaro filed a lawsuit against Diddy. Manzaro accused the rapper of "s*xually assaulting, r*ping, and humiliating" him during an April 2015 "freak-off" party. According to the court documents, Manzaro was allegedly wearing a p*nis mask and also ran into celebrities like Beyonce, LeBron James, Jay-Z, and Gloria Estefan.

According to a report by Baller Alert, which cited Hot New HipHop, Gloria Estefan spoke to TMZ about the lawsuit on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The eight-time Grammy winner denied the allegations and seemingly reprimanded the plaintiff.

Ad

Trending

"Nothing happened at my house, ever, ever. So, I just hope [Combs] gets in front of this. He’s not well in the head. If you look at his history, he’s just throwing everybody in," Estefan said.

The veteran songstress also praised Diddy, who has been accused by multiple people of r*pe and s*xual assault. She noted that he was a neighbor and was "always very kind" to her, before adding that his mother was "spectacular."

Ad

"But we never were in his house or him in ours," the singer stated.

At the same time, Jay-Z and Beyoncé had their names dropped by Roc Nation's lawyer Alex Spiro. Their attorney called the claims of his clients being at Combs' party, "more nonsense that erodes the trust in our justice system."

"Mr Carter wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident - he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event," the attorney said.

Ad

Exploring details of Joseph Manzaro's allegations against Diddy, Gloria Estefan, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and LeBron James

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall - Source: Getty

Plaintiff Joseph Manzaro filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs on April 1, 2025, and namedropped celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Gloria Estefan, and LeBron James.

Ad

According to Fox News, Manzaro's lawsuit stated that the alleged incident happened at Diddy's son's birthday "freak-off" party at a Star Island mansion. The plaintiff claimed that he was "drugged, transported" against his will and then "s*xually maimed" by an enterprise allegedly "orchestrated" by Combs and his associates.

The Florida native allegedly found himself being paraded partially naked in front of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. He also came across Gloria Estefan, who asked for an ambulance after seeing his "deteriorating state." However, her husband, Emilio Estefan, escorted her away.

Ad

The lawsuit states that Combs had attached a p*nis mask to his face, and he bumped into Beyoncé in that state. The Lemonade singer allegedly said why a "half-naked white man" in a p*nis mask was standing in front of her.

"What's this? What's this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a c**k mask standing here in front of me?" the singer allegedly remarked upon seeing Manzaro.

Ad

Another defendant in the lawsuit, Eric Mejias, allegedly responded and told her that Diddy wanted the plaintiff to see what they "do to snitches." Mejias allegedly also said it was a "part of his [Manzaro's] punishment."

Joseph Manzaro's lawsuit also claimed that he saw LeBron James and Adria English at the party. The latter allegedly claimed to be Combs' "personal s*xual assistant." The lawsuit stated that she had brought Manzaro to the mansion through a secret tunnel. Manzaro also alleged that he saw LeBron James in a white bath towel.

Ad

"Y'all better do something about that," James allegedly told Estefan.

The other defendants in the lawsuit include Brendan Paul and Emilio Estefan.

Read More: Diddy's accuser recalls encountering Beyonce and LeBron James at a party where he was wearing a s*xually explicit mask

"This is more nonsense" — Jay-Z's lawyer reacts to a Diddy accuser claiming to run into Beyonce and LeBron James at a party

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a writer at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has a work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More