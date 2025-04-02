"This is more nonsense" — Jay-Z's lawyer reacts to a Diddy accuser claiming to run into Beyoncé and LeBron James at a party

Recently, there have been allegations claiming Beyoncé and LeBron James had been present at a party allegedly connected to Sean Diddy Combs. However, Jay-Z's attorney has publicly denounced the claims as baseless.

On April 1, 2025, Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, responded to the new lawsuit filed by a man named Joseph Manzaro, who accused Sean Combs of s*x trafficking and assaulting him while many high-profile celebrities, including Jay-Z, watched.

In response, Alex Spiro suggested that his client was not present at the party and ultimately dismissed the claims by Joseph Manzaro, saying,

"This is more nonsense that erodes the trust in our 'justice' system."

The statement by Joseph Manzaro came after the music mogul Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024 and had been facing charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Jay-Z's legal team refutes claims of Joseph Manzaro, a new accuser of Diddy

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, a new lawsuit was filed against Diddy by a man named Joseph Manzaro, who claimed that in 2015, the Bad Boy record mogul allegedly drugged him and involved him in non-consensual activities. According to the lawsuit, high-profile celebrities, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, Gloria, and Emilio Estefan, were eyewitnesses to the alleged act.

In response, the same day, Alex Spiro spoke to TMZ, refuting the claims of Joseph Manzaro that his client, Carter was not in Florida and therefore, not present in the party. Spiro supported his remarks by adding that Jay-Z's public activities from the same day can be seen online, thus dismissing the claims —

"Mr. Carter wasn't in Florida at that time to witness this incident—he was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event," Alex Spiro said.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday claimed that the gathering happened at a Florida mansion owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and it was a party celebrating King Combs' 17th birthday.

Furthermore, Manzaro suggested in the lawsuit that he was unlawfully taken to Star Island in Miami and dragged from the back entrance of the Estefans' mansion, where Gloria and Emilio saw him. At the same moment, Joseph Manzaro alleged that he saw LeBron James walking in a bath towel.

In addition to this, Joseph Manzaro's lawsuit further alleged that Adria Sheri English took him to Diddy's mansion through a tunnel. On the way, he met Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who were inquiring about Manzaro's whereabouts. They were told that he had been taken to Diddy to serve the punishment.

According to All New Hip Hop, in response to these allegations, Gloria and Emilio Estefan also released a statement through a representative indicating that the mansion in question was not used for parties from 2012 to 2019. Instead, it was for "family use." —

"Gloria and Emilio Estefan strongly deny the allegations made. The property in question was never a home where Gloria and Emilio resided, but it was rather a house they owned for family use. There were no parties thrown at that property between 2012 and 2019. We have all necessary documentation to support these facts and will provide it to the court," the representative said.

According to Financial Express reports, Diddy hosted the 17th Birthday party for his son, King Combs, in April 2015 in Florida. A Google search revealed that Jay-Z was in New York at that time.

As of now, no further updates have been provided in this case.

