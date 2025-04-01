Beyoncé's $25 million worth mother Tina Knowles shares 4-word reaction as Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony flaunts latest outfit

Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, is a popular figure in the basketball circuit, not only because of his basketball abilities but also because of his parents. His father played in the NBA for 19 seasons, whereas his mother, La La Anthony, has a sizable social media presence.

La La Anthony has 14.9 million followers on Instagram and her latest post got a lot of attention, especially from Tina Knowles, the mother of pop star Beyonce.

"Came for the pics, stayed for the video 😅" La La captioned the post.

Knowles, who has a net worth of $25 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), shared a four-word reaction to Anthony's post.

"La!!!!! Don’t hurt em❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" Knowles commented on the post.

Carmelo and La La tied the knot in 2010 after having their son in 2007. However, they parted ways in 2021.

Kiyan Anthony is a four-star shooting guard from Long Island Lutheran High School. He is ranked No.33 in the country and is the No. 12 shooting guard in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the No. 1 overall recruit from the state of New York.

La La Anthony shares a heartfelt message after Kiyan Anthony's MVP performance at The Throne tournament

The four-star shooting guard from Long Island Lutheran High School, Kiyan Anthony, took home the MVP honors after The Throne National Championship Game on Saturday. The talented guard poured in 25 points and grabbed five rebounds in the championship game against the Montverde Academy High School.

Kiyan's mother, La La Anthony, shared a post on her Instagram account, praising her son's performance.

"MVP!!! Always making me so proud @kiyananthony🥇❤️," she captioned the post.

Kiyan pledged his allegiance to the Syracuse Orange on Nov. 15, 2024. He chose the Adrian Autry-led program over other top schools such as Florida State, Providence, Michigan, USC, Ohio State, Rutgers, Tennessee and Illinois.

"I chose Syracuse because the coaches recruited me from day one," Kiyan Anthony said, as per 247Sports. "They really showed me they were recruiting me for who I was and that it had nothing to do with my Dad... USC was right there with them I'm not going to lie. There was a point where I was about to choose USC but I kept talking with my parents and ultimately decided with Cuse."

Syracuse's Class of 2025 is ranked No. 8 in the country, as per 247Sports. Anthony is one of the program's three and four-star recruits, along with Sadiq White Jr. and Luke Fennell.

