"Always making me so proud" - La La Anthony shares 'MVP' son Kiyan Anthony's highlights from The Throne National Championship game

Carrying a famous surname can often be a curse, but Carmelo and La La Anthony's son, Kiyan, appears to be embracing it as he racks up basketball accolades, winning Final MVP honors at the Throne National Championship on Saturday. The guard delivered a clutch performance with his mother in the audience and had her showing him off on Instagram, bustling with pride.

La La cheered on as her son dropped 25 points and five rebounds, leading Long Island Lutheran to victory against the Montverde Academy Eagles in the final of the high school basketball competition. The actress and TV personality shared videos of his performance, showing off her son's play at one of the most high-profile games at his level.

"MVP!!! Always making me so proud @kiyananthony🥇❤️, " the "Power" star wrote, posting videos of the game and the celebrations that followed.

With the performance, Kiyan Anthony is set to leave the high school basketball scene on a high as he is set to begin his journey at Syracuse, where he has the tough ask of living up to his famous father's legacy.

Having been a constant presence by her son at all levels, one can expect La La Anthony to be proudly donning the Syracuse orange and cheering her son on as the four-star recruit approaches the next step toward his journey as a professional basketball player.

La La Anthony has pledged her "full support" as she expressed her excitement at her son's choice of college

Having the Anthony name on the back of a Syracuse jersey just feels natural, and proud mama La La Anthony has spoken extensively about her feelings regarding Kiyan Anthony's choice of college and how she intends to support him through his journey.

"I’m not going to live there. I’m not going to move there, but I will be there quite often. We live in New York (City) now, so it’s easy to get there. It’s not that far. ... I want to be part of the energy and excitement of Syracuse," the actress said about her preparations on being a college basketball mom in an interview with Syracuse.com earlier this year.

Carmelo, Kiyan, and LaLa Anthony at Melo's jersey retirement at Syracuse - Source: Getty

The only time Syracuse won the national championship in its history was with Carmelo Anthony leading the charge in 2003. The former NBA All-Star and his family will be hoping to see another Anthony guide them to the title as they cheer him on in what could be one of the all-time greatest collegiate basketball narratives.

