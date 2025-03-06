Astonished La La Anthony delivers 4-word reaction as Kiyan Anthony lights up dad Carmelo's former team with 25 points

Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony, had a great game against his dad's former high school team. The young prospect and his school, Long Island Lutheran High School, played against Oak Hill Academy on Wednesday. His mother, La La, had a great time and was excited to share her son's achievement on her Instagram stories.

Kiyan's aggressive attacking clinic made his defenders pay. He spearheaded the comeback victory over Oak Hill and ended the game with 25 points. His father attended the game and took a seat close to the court. Despite attending Oak Hill High School before playing for Syracuse, Melo was supporting his kid.

On Instagram, La La couldn't be more proud of how her son continues to do before he goes to college.

"@kiyananthony went craaazzzyyyyyy today!!!!" La La posted on social media.

LaLa was hyped after Kiyan scored 25 points against Melo's old high school team.

Kiyan Anthony belongs in the recruitment class of 2025 and will take on the responsibility of playing for his dad's previous college team. In November 2024, he announced that he'd commit to Syracuse University, as he's a step closer to achieving his dream of becoming an NBA star.

La La Anthony gets sad thinking about Kiyan Anthony's next chapter

Kiyan Anthony has one goal and that is to make it big in the league. He has to take specific steps to make his dreams come true. After his high school stint, the next step on his checklist is to spend time in college to hone and develop his skills.

On Sunday, his mother, La La Anthony, was interviewed by YouTuber Jazmyn Summers and she shared her feelings regarding her son's next step. According to the actress, she becomes sad whenever she thinks about Kiyan moving out to stay in Syracuse for college.

“I’m super excited for his journey and this next part of his journey,” La La said (Timestamp from 1:04). “But as a mom, you never want your kid to leave the house. It just happens so quickly.

“I’m still young. I’m like, I’m going to be in this house by myself. I get sad about that, but I am super excited for him and his journey, you know, as a college student, as a college athlete, just as a young man, stepping into his own, like, there’s nothing that I’m more proud of.”

Even though she's upset about Kiyan Anthony leaving, La La will continue to support her son.

