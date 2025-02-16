Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony highlights Michael Jordan's iconic quote as she gets honored at NBA All-Star Weekend

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony was one of the few names awarded at the All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The Hollywood actress was awarded the Jump Entertainment & Social Justice Changemaker Award at the ceremony.

La La made a series of posts on her social media handle. In one of her posts on her Instagram story, she posted a screenshot of the congratulatory message she received from one of her close ones.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

[Credit: IG/@lala]

In another post, she posted a picture of an inspiring quote by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

"Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figures out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it," the quote from the Bulls legend read.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

In another post, La La Anthony posted a picture while posing with Larry Miller, the president of the Jordan Brand, and others with a special message.

"Such an honor to be here with Larry Miller & JUMP!"

"Beautiful ceremony for those impacted and making change in criminal justice reform," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

In another post, La La Anthony shared a video of her delivering her speech on the podium.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

La La Anthony calls herself son's No. 1 fan but embarrasses him on his senior night

La La Anthony is a proud mom and sometimes it can backfire for her son Kiyan Anthony. The way La La has devoted her life to raising her son, there is hardly any doubt that she is his biggest fan and supporter.

Given the love of mothers, it is fairly reasonable to say that sometimes they can go overboard to make it special for their children. Once in a while, it can also come at a cost, as it did for Kiyan Anthony.

On his high school senior night, Kiyan and the Long Island Lutheran faced the IMG Academy on Saturday, Feb. 15. After the game, the mother of the Syracuse commit made sure she made the day special for Kiyan, but he didn't seem too impressed.

In the caption of the picture that La La posted featuring Kiyan and ex-husband, the Hollywood actress revealed that she had embarrassed her son by putting balloons in the gym.

"Forever ur #1 fan...MOM, I embarrassed @kiyananthony with all these balloons in the gym for his senior night. Love you so much!" La La wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

Last year, in November, Kiyan Anthony announced that he had committed to his father's alma mater Syracuse University for his next step in basketball. According to ESPN, the son of the former basketball star is among the top 40 recruits in the Class of 2025.

