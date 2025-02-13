Dwyane Wade drops 3-word reaction to Carmelo Anthony and Kiyan Anthony's hilarious statue commercial

When Dwyane Wade got his statue, his friend and fellow NBA legend Carmelo Anthony had a hilarious reaction to the Miami Heat legend's statue. After three months, Wade got his chance to hilariously poke fun at Melo and he didn't let the chance get out of his hands.

Wade posted a hilarious AT&T commercial video that featured him, Melo and his son Kiyan Anthony. The commercial shows the former New York Knicks star standing in an arena ready to watch his big statue unveiled. The video then shows tense Carmelo Anthony hilariously mumbling, "Please be good! Please be good."

However, when the statue is revealed, a very small statue of Melo is placed on a big pedestal, almost making it seem like a small toy. While the former Knicks star is taken aback, the scene cuts to Dwyane Wade, who was hilariously clapping with his whole heart.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mini Melo," Wade kept shouting while Melo hilariously begged him to stop.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kiyan Anthony also kept taking pictures.

"Getting what you deserve, isn't always guaranteed," the background voice said.

Dwyane Wade reposted the post on his social media with hilarious reactions.

"It's A Masterpiece 👏🏾 👏🏾," Wade wrote in the caption of the post he made on Instagram story.

[Credit: IG/@dwyanewade]

"Mini Melo 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️," he wrote in another IG story post.

[Credit: IG/@dwyanewade]

In November 2024, Carmelo Anthony appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. When asked about Dwyane Wade's statue, he hilariously said that Wade "loved the process and forgot the outcome." The Miami Heat legend was actively involved in making it.

Dwyane Wade believes pairing with Luka Doncic could bring out greatness from LeBron James

At this point in his career, it is hard to imagine that LeBron James could push his greatness to yet another level. The Lakers star is already on an unprecedented run as the greatest 40-year-old NBA player in history. Moreover, James's love for the game has kept him motivated for over two decades.

However, his championship teammate Dwyane Wade thinks the four-time NBA champion might have found his next motivation with Luka Doncic's arrival.

Wade recalled the time when the Miami Heat asked the Lakers star to play in the mid-post. According to James' former teammate, playing with Doncic, who is a mirror image of himself, will pose another challenge for him and also keep him motivated in the future.

"Going back to Bron, I think one of the things I am excited about for him, as you reach this point, he's done everything in the game," Dwyane Wade said. "And I think, as he reached at this point in his career, you are actually looking for something to keep you motivated."

"Being able to do something different, that he's done...this challenge for him to play with Luka, to play with somebody who is very mirror image of him in a lot of ways offensively and the way he thinks, I think this is what can motivate him these next two seasons, however many years he is gonna play. To showcase his greatness."

The Lakers will face the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Both Luka Doncic and LeBron James are expected to take the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback