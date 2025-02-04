Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, sums up Luka Doncic's shocking trade with his own viral clip

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, has been a longtime companion to the superstar and one of the most famous WAGs in all of basketball. Naturally, with his storied career, she has seen some incredible moves in basketball at close range – Shaquille O'Neal's move to Miami, the formation of the Heatles and Wade's own move away from Miami.

To shock someone of her status with an NBA trade and warrant a reaction would be something, and the Luka Doncic trade has had that effect on her as it did on all of the NBA community.

The trade that shook the world had Dwyane Wade's wife in her feelings, too, as on Sunday on Blue Sky, she posted a viral GIF of Luka Doncic that summed up how she felt about the move as it transpired over the weekend.

While the GIF does not seem to indicate how Luka Doncic felt about the trade, with reports suggesting that the star was taken aback and shocked at the news, it accurately represents the sheer craziness of the deal that brought NBA circles to a standstill.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade's wife, has stirred the pot and often been a vocal commentator to moves and rumors in the NBA, but mostly when it revolved around D-Wade and the Miami Heat. But the shock value of the Luka deal had everyone, including the actress, hyped enough to warrant a public reaction.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade's wife, had publicly courted LeBron to a Miami return in 2016

Mrs. D-Wade has been an outspoken figure and has raised various conversations that had to do with the Miami Heat and Dwyane Wade in the past. A notable instance came in 2016, when she revealed to TMZ how Wade County would welcome King James back with open arms in case he decided he was done with his Cleveland project, amid reports of LeBron being frustrated with his hometown team.

While the statements raised some questions about whether Wade and LeBron were plotting a reunion, nothing materialized, and King James went on to win the NBA championship later that season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in spectacular fashion.

Suddenly, Miami wasn't the hot destination to be, and a James-Wade reunion did happen albeit in Cleveland in 2017. And while it did not go anywhere near as successful as their first stint together, it marked one of the two seasons that the shooting guard spent away from the Miami Heat in his career.

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James during their stint together at Cleveland - Source: Getty

Dwyane Wade, after his one-year stint with the Cavaliers, opted to return back to the Heat for his farewell tour before retiring with the team that drafted him. The return was something that Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, publicly announced as something she could not wait for, and the excitement about Wade's homecoming was felt in the Wade household.

If Joakim Noah's infamous rant about Cleveland is to go by, one shouldn't be surprised at Dwyane Wade's wife reacting to a move away from the Cavaliers to South Beach in such an ecstatic manner.

Regardless, Union's social media activity and her public statements have always found their way to the NBA fandom, and using a Luka clip to react to the blockbuster Luka trade shall get her a feature among the top reactions to the trade among the community, too.

