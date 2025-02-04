"Amazing business decision by billionaires": LeBron James' former teammate Dwyane Wade provides fascinating insight on Luka Doncic trade

As the NBA world continues to process the shocking trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers involving Luka Doncic, Dwyane Wade has shared new insights on the blockbuster deal. The Miami Heat legend believes that this trade will not just benefit LeBron James and co., but will also have a drastic implication for the NBA.

According to D-Wade, the trade could benefit the league from a business standpoint. He believes that Luka Doncic joining a big market team and sharing the court with one of the greatest players of all time would help address the league’s ongoing viewership issues. Additionally, increased jersey and ticket sales are inevitable.

“This is amazing from the standpoint of the business of the game," Wade said. "Luka was number six in jersey sales in Dallas; Luka now shoots to number 1 in jersey sales with the Lakers. Now the international market, think about it; we just signed a new TV deal.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You got the top international player in LA, so the viewership, the ticket sales. Everybody, Europe, Spain, they’re all coming into LA, so I’m looking at the business. I’m like, this was an amazing business decision by billionaires to say this is what I want for now, and this is what we need as a league."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Wade isn’t wrong. Naturally, the LA side wasn’t driven by any ulterior motives to fix the league’s issues when executing the trade. However, the move has undeniably impacted the association. With so much buzz surrounding the blockbuster trade, it has already captured global attention for the NBA.

It goes without saying that all eyes will be on Doncic’s first game in a Lakers jersey. In the long run, having him as the face of the Purple & Gold will significantly boost the league’s popularity on the international stage.

When will Luka Doncic make his debut for the Lakers?

Before the trade, Luka Doncic played his final game for the Dallas Mavericks on December 25, 2024. He logged 16 minutes and scored 14 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves before exiting with a calf strain.

The team later announced that their star guard would be re-evaluated in one month, putting him on the verge of a return.

According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, Luka Doncic could make his highly anticipated debut on February 10 against the Utah Jazz.

“I’m hearing he’s targeting next week, the Lakers play at home against Utah next Monday, and on the road in Utah next Wednesday, a potential return from his calf injury,” Spears said.

Expand Tweet

LA fans are among the most passionate supporters. If Doncic makes his debut at the Crypto.com Arena, he can expect a warm reception with the entire city eager to secure tickets and welcome their franchise's future cornerstone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback