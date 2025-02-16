La La Anthony calls herself son Kiyan Anthony's top fan after "embarrassing" Syracuse commit 

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, never fails to come through with her responsibilities as son Kiyan Anthony's biggest supporter. On Saturday, La La ensured Kiyan knew she was his No. 1 fan. However, it may have come at the expense of the former NBA legend's wife, embarrassing their son.

After Kiyan played his senior night game for the Long Island Lutheran vs. IMG Academy, the gym was decorated with balloons by La La. Carmelo Anthony was also in attendance. La La posted a pic of the father-son duo with the balloons in the background, captioning the post:

"Forever ur #1 fan...MOM, I embarrassed @kiyananthony with all these balloons in the gym for his senior night. Love you so much!"

La La's IG story for son Kiyan Anthony

The balloons also read the same message as La La's caption, "Ur No. 1 fan, mom."

La La Anthony couldn't attend his senior night as she was invited to the NBA All-Star weekend in San Francisco. She represented her foundation, "ThreeSixty." La La was honored with JUMP's (Justice & Upward Mobility Project) Entertainment and Social Justice Changemaker award.

La La's IG story

Nevertheless, Kiyan Anthony had his father, Carmelo Anthony, accompany him as he got felicitated on his senior night. It was an explosive game, which saw Kiyan and his team win 67-65 on a near buzzer-beating game-winner.

La La Anthony seemingly returns Kiyan Anthony's Valentine's Day surprise with senior night gesture

La La Anthony seemingly returned son Kiyan Anthony's Valentine's Day favor with a gesture of her own for his senior night. On Friday, she posted a series of snaps where the 6-foot-5 LuHi star had decorated their house with a Valentine's Day theme. La La also shared an old snap with her son, wishing him the same.

"Happy Valentine's Day," La La wrote, posting a pic with Kiyan.

La La's IG story with son Kiyan

Kiyan Anthony's parents, La La and Carmelo Anthony, were together for 14 years before separating in 2017. The former couple got engaged in 2004 and had Kiyan in 2007. They got married three years later. Kiyan and Carmelo reunited briefly, but La La filed for a divorce in 2021. They remain on good terms and look after their only son, Kiyan Anthony, together.

