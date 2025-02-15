La La Anthony shows son Kiyan Anthony's special surprise for her on Valentine's Day

As far as Carmelo Anthony's ex, La La Anthony, is concerned, the star of Valentine's Day was their son Kiyan. The 6-foot-5 guard who plays for the Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, set up a surprise for his mother this past Friday.

Ad

In a series of Instagram stories, La La let the world know what her son prepared for her on Valentine's Day.

Kiyan Anthony surprises his mother on Valentine's Day. Credit: @lala/IG

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

La La Anthony greets her son Kiyan a happy Valentine's Day. Credit: @lala/IG

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Happy Valentine's Day," wrote La La in the caption for a story showing her and her son together.

Ad

Trending

In the same series of IG stories, La La posted images of her watching Kiyan playing in the Nike EYBL Scholastic game between Oak Hill and Long Island Lutheran. One of these images showed that Kiyan was named Nike Player of the Game.

La La will soon be the mother of a college freshman as Kiyan joins the class of 2025 in embarking on the next stage of their basketball careers. After receiving offers from programs like Auburn, Ohio State, and USC, Kiyan decided to follow in his father, Carmelo Anthony's footsteps by signing with the Syracuse Orange.

Ad

Back in 2003, Carmelo Anthony — playing in his freshman year — led Syracuse to the national championship. Kiyan has some big shoes to fill, but one thing's for sure: His mother will be cheering him on, every step of the way.

La La Anthony sends a stern warning to her son, Kiyan, as he deals with romantic prospects

Sometimes, La La takes a stern tone towards her son. Earlier this month, she gave Kiyan a piece of her mind after noticing female fans taking a keen interest in him.

Ad

In a viral video, La La confronts her son to discuss this particular matter.

"Stop having girls hand me numbers for you at your games," said La La in the video as she complained to Kiyan. "Why are they giving me their numbers to give to you during your game?"

Expand Tweet

With a sly smile on his face, Kiyan fails miserably in his attempt to explain himself. Time will tell if he will indeed comply with his mother's orders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback