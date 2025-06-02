Kanye West says all of his dreams have been about apologizing to Jay-Z in a presently-deleted tweet

After commenting on Jay-Z and Beyonce's children earlier this year, Kanye West recently took to X. He admitted to having dreams about apologizing to Jay-Z, also called Hov, in a now-deleted tweet. As per No Jumper's X post featuring Ye's prior tweet, the rapper wrote:
"All my dreams have been about apologizing to Jay-Z."
According to The Independent's report dated March 2025, Kanye West attacked Jay-Z and Beyonce's twins Rumi and Sir via a now-deleted tweet, wherein he wrote:
"Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce's younger kids they're r******d. No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r******d children is a choice."
Shortly after standing by his negative tweet about Hov and his family, Kanye informed netizens about having deleted the post about "Jay-Z and Beyonce's family." In the now-deleted tweet, Ye said that he did so because of the possibility of having his X account canceled. The rapper even dubbed himself a "good person" for deleting the tweet.
However, within a few hours of taking the post down, Ye tweeted another controversial opinion concerning his opinion on Jay-Z and wrote:
"If Twitter take my sh*t down, then so be it, but I need y'all to no [sic] Jay-Z or nobody have no power over me."
While Beyonce and Jay-Z didn't react to Ye's antics on X, Queen Bey's mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram on March 20, 2025, and seemed to target Kanye via a joke indirectly. In the Instagram video, Tina Knowles shared a "corny joke," stating:
"What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny."
It is speculated that Tina's joke was directed at Ye's social media meltdowns and outbursts.
Kanye West claims he had a disagreement with Jay-Z over Jail collab: Details explored
In addition to his controversial remarks about Jay-Z and his family, Kanye West took to X on April 20, 2025, to share why he had a disagreement with the Roc Nation owner over the 2021 track Jail.
The song was part of Ye's album Donda, and Jay-Z's verse on the song featured lyrics that were suggestive of his critique of Kanye West supporting Donald Trump. Jay-Z's verse reads:
"Hol' up, Donda, I'm with your baby when I touch back road / Told him, 'Stop all of that red cap, we goin' home'"
Here, the red cap reportedly refers to the red Make America Great Again (MAGA) accessory sported by Ye in 2018. Commenting on Hov's verse years after the collaborative track's release, Ye tweeted:
"Why did Jay Z have to say 'no red hat' on 'Jail.' That sh*t tore me to my soul. We fought about it and he told me either leave that line on there or take my verse off."
Kanye West also asked his followers to chime in to comment about a possible conspiracy angle, tweeting:
"Me wearing the red hat was the most stand out example of me going against 'the program.' Do you guys think he was instructed to say that?"
While Kanye's recently deleted tweet concerns him dreaming of apologizing to Jay-Z, the Runaway rapper issued a formal apology to the Roc Nation founder via X in April 2025.
Explaining what might've caused him to lash out at Hov, Kanye West said that he was feeling bad about how he considered some people to have his back in the industry. However, he said he felt they didn't support him when he needed family.