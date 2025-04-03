Charlamagne claims a reliable source told him Jay Z doesn’t own Kanye West's catalog despite revelations during DJ Akademiks' interview

On the Wednesday (April 2) episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne tha God discussed Kanye West's statement about Jay-Z owning his music catalog in the rapper's interview with DJ Akademiks (streamed on March 30). Per the podcaster, Ye was allegedly misleading the DJ when he asked the latter how much money Jay-Z might be making off his catalog.

Ad

"He said, 'How much money do you think Jay-Z makes off my catalog versus what I make off it?' People ran with the whole 'Jay owns Kanye's catlog' but that's not true. Kanye's just playing the victim and looking for sympathy."

Then, revealing that he heard from a "very reliable source" that Hov doesn't own West's masters, Charlamagne said:

Ad

Trending

"That's not true. Jay-Z does not own Kanye West's catalog at all. I don't know if you can look it up, but I've heard it from a very reliable source. Kanye just asked a question."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The discussion comes as Kanye West and Jay-Z are seemingly at odds after the 99 Problems rapper made a controversial remark about Hov and Beyoncé's kids in one of his tweets.

In the since-deleted tweet, the Yeezy founder called the couple's children "retarded," and then talked about artificial insemination while hinting that they should've considered it before starting their family.

In his subsequent tweets, the Gold Digger rapper brought up instances where Bey and Hov didn't support him, pointing out that the couple didn't attend his first wedding and chose Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl Halftime show over him.

Ad

Neither Jay-Z nor Beyoncé has made any comments about Ye's controversial tweets directed at them.

Kanye West seemingly made several controversial comments in his interview with DJ Akademiks

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides claiming that Jay-Z owned his music catalog, Kanye West seemingly made several controversial comments in the latest DJ Akademiks interview. One of them revolved around his relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The Flashing Lights rapper told Akademiks that he never wanted to have any children with the reality TV star, saying:

"No, that was my fault. I take it. I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her. But that wasn’t God’s plan."

Ad

The statement comes after the ex-couple have been conflicting over the trademark rights of the name of their daughter, North West. Ye has made their conversations public by sharing screenshots of their text message in his tweets.

The two tied the knot in 2014 and filed for a divorce seven years later, in 2021. They also have four children together - North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ye also weighed in on his Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef, defending the God's Plan rapper by saying:

Ad

"One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important. What Future has done, [Young] Thug, Drake, culturally — that s–t last year, I could barely sit through that s–t. That s–t was insane, bro. Had Lucian Grainge, Universal, Drake lawsuit s–t written all over it."

Ad

Kanye West's interview with DJ Akademiks is available to stream on X and Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback