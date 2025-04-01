Who is Tanisha Scott? Drake brings back Hot Bling choreographer to dance with him in Nokia music video 

On Monday, March 31, Drake released the music video for his $$$4U hit, Nokia. The teaser for the video, which was shot in IMAX and went viral on social media, is in black and white and directed by Theo Skudra.

In the music video, the One Dance rapper flaunts his clunky flip phone as he orchestrates different parties. In one, he invites a crew from a Carnival-themed celebration, while in the other, he's surrounded by rollerblading women. Tanisha Scott choreographed the moves in Nokia's music video.

Tanisha Scott is a Toronto-native choreographer who has worked with artists such as Sean Paul, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, and Drake. Scott has received three MTV VMA nominations for her choreography in music videos.

Tanisha Scott called Drake a smart man in a 2020 interview

In a 2020 interview with Essence (published on October 26, 2020), Tanisha spoke about Drake after having worked with the rapper on Hotline Bling. Scott called him a "smart man," claiming that the God's Plan rapper already knew the effect the song's music video would have on the internet.

The choreographer added:

"He loves his craft, he's a lover of music…just anything artistic, movies and whatnot. He puts himself one hundred percent into what it is. And, he just loves working with people who challenge themselves and challenge the world."

According to Tanisha Scott's official website, she joined a dance troupe called Do Dat while she was still a student at the University of Windsor. As a troupe member, Scott performed at local clubs and dance competitions.

Tanisha landed her first professional gig as a backup dancer for singer Mýa, which made her "tour the world as a dancer." Her first choreography gig came in 2000 when she was encouraged to direct Sean Paul's hit, Gimme the Light, cementing her reputation and getting immediate reservations.

Scott's recent clientele includes SZA, Khalid, Da Baby, Daniel Caesar, Bryson Tiller, and H.E.R. In addition to working alongside Drizzy, her work is featured in Cardi B's Money, Lil Nas' Old Town Road, and Rihanna's We Found Love.

Both Billboard and ItalianVogue have mentioned the choreographer in their top 30 under 30 artists in the entertainment industry.

Drake brought in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a cameo in Nokia's music video

In addition to Tanisha Scott's choreography and Theo Skudra's direction, fans are paying attention to another element in Drake's Nokia music video: the cameo of the Canadian NBA player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard appears to be standing in front of the camera, wearing an all-white outfit paired with his signature sneakers, the Converse SHAI 001. Shai and Drizzy have been close friends for years now.

Drake's Nokia is the most successful track from his latest album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which dropped last month on Valentine's Day (February 14). The track currently sits at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

