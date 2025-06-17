Did Paul McCartney write a "Cowboy Carter" song? Beyoncé thanks iconic musician as she closes out her tour in London 

Beyoncé recently wrapped up her six-night run of her "Cowboy Carter Tour" at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, taking to social media to thank The Beatles' Paul McCartney as she closed out her tour in London on June 16, 2025.

For the uninitiated, Beyoncé covered The Beatles' song Blackbird in her 2024 album, Cowboy Carter. The original song, written by Paul McCartney for the English band in 1968, was retitled Blackbiird for Cowboy Carter and sits as the LP's second song.

Blackbiird is also on the setlist for Beyoncé's ongoing "Cowboy Carter Tour", and the singer performed the track during all six shows in London. In her Instagram post following the show, Beyoncé uploaded pictures of her performing during her last London show, wearing a white t-shirt with two birds facing each other on the chest and the word "Blackbiird" printed at the hip.

In the caption, Beyoncé thanked Paul McCartney for "writing one of the best songs ever made." She also included a special mention to designer Stella McCartney, Paul McCartney's daughter, for designing the outfit she wore during the show, writing,

"Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney, for writing one of the best songs ever made. Every time I sing it I feel so honored. And it is a full circle moment to wear your beautiful daughter’s design. Thank you, London, for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family. Holla at ‘ya when I come on tour again!"

Paul McCartney praised Beyoncé for her iteration of Blackbird

Paul McCartney wrote Blackbird in 1968, inspired by the U.S. civil rights movement and the struggles of the Little Rock Nine—Black students who faced racism while integrating an Arkansas school in 1957.

In the 1997 book Many Years From Now, McCartney said the song was his message to Black women, encouraging them to keep going and have hope. Blackbird was part of The Beatles' 1968 White Album.

Following the release of Cowboy Carter, McCartney took to Instagram to praise Beyoncé's iteration of Blackbird, dubbing it a "fab version" in his post in April 2024.

"I am so happy with @beyonce’s version of my song ‘Blackbird’. I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place. I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!"

He continued that he spoke to Beyoncé via FaceTime, where she thanked him for allowing her to cover the song. He added that he was proud that both his and Beyoncé's version of the song can help "ease racial tension."

Beyoncé's iteration of the classic Beatles song, stylized as Blackbiird to symbolize Cowboy Carter being Act II of the singer's ongoing trilogy project, also featured singers Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, and Tiera Kennedy.

The Beatles' song was not the only cover in Beyoncé's Grammy-winning country album. The singer also covered Jolene, Dolly Parton's hit song from 1973.

In other news, Beyoncé is scheduled to take her tour for a three-night performance at the Stade de France in Paris between June 19 and 22. The tour, which began in Los Angeles on April 28, will return for the second North American leg after the Paris shows, with the singer performing at her hometown of Houston on June 28 and 29.

Her next stops include Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas, with the tour concluding on July 26.

