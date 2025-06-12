Did Beyoncé's pants fall off during her Cowboy Carter show? Charles Latibeaudiere calls it the "worst wardrobe malfunction ever" on TMZ TV

On the June 10 episode of TMZ TV, the panel discussed Beyoncé's recent onstage wardrobe malfunction during her performance at the Cowboy Carter Tour. TMZ co-executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere labeled the 35-time Grammy winner's onstage wardrobe malfunction as the "worst ever."

On Thursday, June 5, during the first night of six Cowboy Carter tour performances in London, the Single Ladies singer faced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction, as her chaps fell while performing I'm That Girl. The 42-year-old singer paused for a few seconds, lifted them, and was assisted by one of the background dancers, as reported by People Magazine.

During the panel's discussion on TMZ TV, Charles Latibeaudiere claimed that a true wardrobe malfunction involves visible nudity, saying:

"This is the worst wardrobe malfunction. Wardrobe malfunction means we saw nudity when it happened. That's the whole point."

FOX LA Anchor, Elex Michaelson, further shared an example of a true wardrobe malfunction by referring to Janet Jackson's performance during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show on February 1, 2004, with Justin Timberlake. While performing Rock Your Body, Timberlake reached over to pull the chest cup of Janet's top, briefly revealing her breast.

"Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl, that was a real wardrobe malfunction," Elex said.

Blue Ivy saved Beyoncé from a wardrobe malfunction on the Cowboy Carter Tour

On May 15, Beyoncé was accompanied by her firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and seven-year-old Rumi during a stop in Chicago on the Cowboy Carter Tour. While performing Protector from her 2024 album, Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé held Rumi on her lap as Blue Ivy leaned her head against her mother's.

As Ivy lifted her head, her hoop earring got caught in Beyoncé's hair, but within seconds, she successfully untangled it and returned to her position, as reported by People Magazine.

This wasn't Blue Ivy Carter's first onstage performance. She previously joined her mother on the Renaissance World Tour 2023 at the age of 11, performing My Power (2019) and Black Parade (2019). Ivy also danced alongside Beyoncé during the NFL halftime show on December 25, 2024, for Texas Hold 'Em (2024).

On the first day of the Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Ivy showed her dance moves while performing American Has a Problem from the 2022 Renaissance album, Déjà Vu (2006), and Before I Let Go (2019) alongside her mother.

The Cowboy Carter Tour, celebrating the Love on Top singer's eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which earned her a Grammy on February 2, 2025. The tour began on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

Following her performance in the United States, the singer is currently touring England. She will then perform across Europe before concluding her tour in Paradise, Nevada, on July 26. The singer has shortlisted a total of 36 tracks featuring Crazy In Love, Amen, Alliigator Tears and more.

