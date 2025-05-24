Did Trump troll Bruce Springsteen while playing golf? Michael Knowles calls the President "greatest entertainer of our era"

Michael Knowles shared his response to Donald Trump's video playing golf, which also featured Bruce Springsteen. According to Mass Live, the clip was posted through Truth Social on May 21, 2025, and it featured the President of the United States trolling Bruce for his comments on the Trump administration during a performance in Manhattan last week.
Notably, Michael Knowles described Trump as the greatest entertainer as he spoke to hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere on TMZ Live. The interview clip was shared through the official handle of Daily Wire on May 22, 2025. Knowles was heard saying in the clip,
“I want to be totally clear. I love the Bruce Springsteen video. You say, you know, you don’t want this from the President, this is below the, well then you shouldn’t have elected Donald Trump if you don’t want these kind of funny skits and trollish videos. You should not have elected the greatest entertainer of our era. I love it. I think it’s great politics.”
As per Mass Live, the Truth Social video began with the President of the United States playing golf. The clip immediately shifts to a moment where Bruce trips on stage when Trump hits the golf ball with his stick.
In the TMZ Live video, Charles addressed the clip by saying that Trump took things a little bit further. Latibeaudiere said that although it was funny, Trump was “barking up the wrong tree” and added,
“He’s the President. Just I’m not look into President for funny skits.”
While Trump’s Truth Social clip is trending everywhere, Bruce Springsteen has not responded to the same until now. Apart from this, Trump has yet to reply to Michael Knowles’ viral claims.
Donald Trump has previously responded to Bruce Springsteen’s comments
Also known as Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen, he was performing as part of the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour at Manchester on May 14, 2025. In between his performance, the singer and songwriter began addressing Trump.
According to Mass Live, Bruce Springsteen told the crowd that anyone who believes in democracy should start speaking up against “authoritarianism” if they want freedom. The artist further stated,
“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”
While Bruce’s comments went viral, Donald Trump replied to Springsteen through Truth Social with a lengthy statement on May 16, 2025. Trump began by describing Bruce as a “Highly Overrated” individual who speaks negatively about the US President in another country.
Trump also claimed that he has never liked Bruce Springsteen’s music and that the guitarist is not a talented person. Trump continued addressing Bruce by saying that the latter needs to stop speaking, and added,
“Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country. If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is “dumb as a rock,” and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?”
Bruce, now 75, has released 21 albums in his career. His latest, Road Diary, came out in 2024. He’s also known for songs like “Thunder Road,” “Better Days,” “My Lucky Day,” “Ghosts,” and more.