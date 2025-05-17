Zack Peter shares unhinged response involving Blake Lively to Trump's latest dig at Taylor Swift

Well-known podcaster Zack Peter recently shared his response to President Donald Trump’s post related to Taylor Swift. Notably, Trump posted a statement through Truth Social on May 16, 2025, commenting that the singer was not "hot" anymore, writing:

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

The post was referred to another statement on Truth Social by Trump in September last year, where he claimed that he hates Taylor Swift. While Swift has not replied to the President of the United States until now, Zack reshared Pop Crave’s post through his official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

He commented:

“Sorry, Trump. But I think Blake Lively is holding the bag for this one.”

Peter’s unhinged response seemingly addressed Swift’s indirect involvement in Blake Lively’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni since December last year.

BBC News stated that Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment and alleging that he launched a smear campaign against her. Lively further claimed that Baldoni created a "hostile environment" while they were working together in the romantic drama film, It Ends with Us.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift shared a close friendship over the years. However, reports suggest that their relationship has been affected due to Lively's legal battle. On May 16, 2025, People magazine cited a source close to Swift, who stated:

“Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama.”

Blake Lively’s friendship with Taylor Swift has reportedly been affected due to the legal issue

As reported, an insider for People magazine alleged that Taylor is not willing to be a part of Blake’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Another source for the outlet also claimed the same, stating that the duo has preferred to have some space for now.

People magazine further stated that Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship was specifically affected after the latter received a subpoena. As per Page Six, the subpoena was issued on May 8, 2025, requiring Swift to appear as a witness in the Lively-Baldoni trial, which is scheduled in March next year.

Following the issuance of the subpoena, Swift’s spokesperson released a statement to People magazine. They claimed that Taylor was not associated with any decisions that were taken for It Ends with Us.

The representative mentioned that the subpoena was aimed at attracting “public interest by creating tabloid clickbait” instead of prioritizing the facts. The spokesperson referred to Taylor by saying:

“She did not even see It Ends with Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

A separate report by People magazine on May 15, 2025, noted that Gigi Hadid, another close friend of Taylor Swift, is reportedly unsettled as the latter has been implicated in the ongoing legal drama. A friend of Hadid also told People magazine that the model is supporting Swift, and continued:

“Gigi doesn’t want to get involved in this whole ordeal, but she is close to Taylor and has distanced herself from Blake although she still considers her a friend.”

Although Taylor has received the subpoena, she has not shared anything from her side after being implicated in Blake and Justin’s case. Swift’s Eras Tour ended last year after starting back in March 2023. She has not announced a new album after The Tortured Poets Department, which was released last year.

