Sean Penn claims Trump would try to "destroy the world" if he tries to regain power after his second term

Actor Sean Penn is trending online after he alleged in the May 2 episode of The Jim Acosta Show podcast that Donald Trump might attempt to "destroy the world" if he tries to obtain power after his second term. Notably, the conversation was a part of promoting the biographical drama film Words of War, wherein Penn serves as an executive producer.

During the latest interview, the Saturday Night Live star said that the President of the United States could bring destruction to the world in “worst-case scenarios,” adding:

“I think Donald Trump and his solipsism may have that relationship with the world and that this destruction is in part a power play, and also a literal intention of his final out... I think he might try to destroy the world before he ages out of life.”

Apart from Sean Penn, the episode featured Congressman Eric Swalwell, who also serves as an executive producer on Words of War. Swalwell was heard referring to Trump and saying that if the latter believes no one would offer protection to him, the POTUS might start doing whatever he wants to the country in order to save himself. Eric continued by saying:

“Our only hope is a Congress that will check it, a press that will report on it, a court that’s independent to rule on it, and a town square filled with Americans who say ‘hell no.’”

Elsewhere in the new podcast episode, Sean Penn seemingly referred to Donald Trump’s personality and stated:

“I do think it’s a reasonable theory that Donald Trump is not unlike the spouse of someone who leaves him, perhaps for another, who then murders their former partner because if they can't have her, nobody can.”

The interview video featuring the Curb Your Enthusiasm star has already received more than 34,000 views on YouTube. Meanwhile, Trump has yet to respond to Penn’s comments on the podcast.

Sean Penn opens up about the process leading to his involvement with Words of War

As aforementioned, the Santa Monica, California native is the executive producer of Words of War. The film arrived in theatres last week on May 2, 2025, and Penn addressed how he got involved with the film when he spoke to Moviefone on Monday, May 5.

According to IMDb, Words of War focuses on the life of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. Sean Penn told Moviefone that one of the producers, Mark Maxey, was in touch with Eric Swalwell, with whom Penn had a "continuous conversation."

The Fair Game star said that the film was already complete and the makers were “looking for champions to help present it in a sense,” leading to his and Swalwell's involvement. He further stated:

“I was asked to see the film and when I saw it, I was just knocked out. Before we might talk about any of the timely prescient or political aspects of it, Maxine Peake, Jason Isaacs and Ciaran Hinds, the entire cast are just so fantastic from an actor’s point of view."

Sean Penn then mentioned that the story was "exciting" and that he already had a few memories of Anna Politkovskaya, further praising the work of Maxine, who plays the role. He said that the story focuses on rare courage, and without its existence, Anna’s fate might not have been what it was.

Meanwhile, Penn will next appear alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the upcoming black comedy action film, One Battle After Another, releasing on September 26 this year.

