Who is Ej Dickson? Candace Owens calls out NY Magazine journalist over article about her

Candace Owens is trending online after she targeted journalist Ej Dickson in multiple posts. According to Ej's LinkedIn profile, she currently serves as a senior writer for New York Magazine and also works for Rolling Stone. She is also a freelance writer.

Candace took to her official account on X (formerly Twitter) on February 27, 2025, to criticize Dickson for publishing an article about Owens. The news headline stated:

"Candace Owens Has Gone Mainstream The right-wing commentator's coverage of the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case has reached millions of viewers."

The first tweet was shared on February 28, 2025, where she added two screenshots of articles written by Dickson and addressed the same by writing:

"Media is having a meltdown that I've 'gone mainstream.' They must feel so powerless given the fact that they gave it their best effort to brainwash the masses into believing I was 'literally Hitler' last year. And now I own all my own content…"

In another tweet, Owens alleged that Ej tried to instruct people through the article that the former was a "bad person." Candace added two more screenshots in a post and wrote:

"The journalist who wrote a hit piece on me also believes we need to 'stop getting caught up in our knee-jerk reaction to adults having s*x with children' and we need to instead support the creation of child robots that p*dophiles can have s*x with."

Candace Owens continued speaking about Ej Dickson, alleging that the latter is a "pervert" and added:

"According to the senior writer of @TheCut and @NYMag, p*dophilia is merely a s*xual orientation and those of you who disagree need to get over yourselves. I now understand the true motivation of her hit piece about me."

Ej Dickson's career explored: Educational background and companies

Dickson has been a resident of New York City for a long time, and she obtained her graduation from Oberlin College. She then enrolled at New York University to acquire an M.A. in journalism and was also an assistant to the director of the Cultural Reporting and Criticism program, Professor Susie Linfield, as per her LinkedIn profile. She has even co-hosted podcasts like Pod...CATS!

Ej Dickson has been working at the New York magazine for the online publication The Cut. She joined the company back in September last year. The news was first revealed by Lindsay Peoples, editor-in-chief for The Cut, and even praised Jackson in a press release shared by the New York Press Room, which reads:

"Ej is one of the sharpest culture reporters working. From in-depth investigations to buzzy profiles to explaining viral stars and trends, she's made an indelible mark on the media landscape, and we are thrilled to have her join the team at the Cut."

Ej Dickson's writing career dates back to 2010, when she joined Death+Taxes as an intern. She then worked as a blogger at the dating and pop culture website Nerve.com for a year, where she had to pitch and write a few posts every day alongside a feature story every week.

She joined The Daily Dot in 2014 and continued working as an editor for companies such as Mic, Bustle, and Hearst Magazines. Dickson then came to Rolling Stone as a culture reporter in 2019, following which she joined New York Magazine.

Meanwhile, Ej Dickson has not yet shared any response to any of Candace's tweets.

