Who is Beau Lamarre? NSW police officer and ex-celebrity blogger being sought in the disappearance of couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

New South Wales Police Department has recently launched a manhunt for Beau Lamarre. As per Out in Perth, the news comes after the disappearance of television personality Jesse Baird alongside his partner Luke Davies. While an investigation was launched, the cops also arrived at Baird's house where they found signs of blood.

Beau Lamarre is also an officer serving in the NSW Police since 2019, and he has interviewed a lot of Hollywood stars in the past. Although his link to the case has not been confirmed, he was reportedly dating Baird in the past. Meanwhile, Lamarre has been on sick leave since February 19, 2024.

The Sun states that Baird's boyfriend has been a flight attendant for QANTAS and he did not return to his duty for a long time. Baird's house is already converted into a crime scene, and the police department has additionally shared a statement saying they are attempting to find Beau Lamarre as soon as possible and added,

"Following inquiries, detectives are looking at a line of inquiry that a third person may be able to assist with the investigation."

The department further stated that detectives are looking for clues by checking the relationship history.

Beau Lamarre has interviewed celebrities in the past: Career explored in detail

Beau Lamarre's name has been trending in the headlines after Jesse Baird and Luke Davies went missing. The New South Wales Police Department is looking for him since they believe that he could help them to continue with the investigation.

As per The Sydney Morning Herald, Lamarre was previously a popular face on social media since he posted a lot of pictures where he posed with personalities such as Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian.

As mentioned, he also interviewed multiple Hollywood celebrities on different occasions. Furthermore, he launched many businesses, including The Australian Reporter, which does not exist anymore.

He once said in a blog that he developed an interest in meeting celebrities at the age of 16. His first event was organized by Qantas, where he spoke to John Travolta and Miranda Kerr. He recalled the time and said,

"I ended up doing a one-on-one interview, an exclusive one with them. And it just went from there. It was Matt Damon, Steve Carrell…"

Beau Lamarre found himself in trouble during his time at the police department after he reportedly used a taser device on a man in 2020. He was accompanied by another officer and they were recorded getting into a physical dispute with the man. However, the department did not take any action for the same.

Beau Lamarre's link to the missing men explained

As mentioned, Beau Lamarre and Jesse Baird reportedly dated in the past. As per The Sun, detailed information about their relationship has not been disclosed, but relatives allegedly described their separation as "bitter."

Baird served as a reporter on the red carpet for events followed by a presenter for certain networks, including Network Ten.

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were dating for the last few months, and the duo were last spotted together at Paddington. While the missing men's phones and blood stains clothes were found by the police, further updates on the investigation are yet to be shared by the department.

The clothes were found by a worker inside a skip bin on February 21, 2024. While Davies has been missing since Monday, Baird's friends claimed that they saw him the following day.

