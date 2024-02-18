Tristan Thompson spotted on basketball court with Kim Kardashian for first time since violating NBA's drug policy

Tristan Thompson was spotted on the basketball court alongside Kim Kardashian for the first time since his violation of the NBA's drug policy. The former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian was seated near Kim Kardashian, who was at Saint's basketball game.

Kim and Triatian were spotted on the sidelines. (Image Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

As per Page Six, Thompson donned a brown and red tracksuit, while Kim made a fashion statement in a stunning $5,000 Balenciaga x Adidas coat and matching pants, reflecting the pair's distinct styles.

Despite Thompson's tumultuous relationship history with Khloé Kardashian, including multiple cheating scandals, Kim was seen at a basketball game with Tristan Thompson.

Earlier, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson was suspended for 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating the league's anti-drug program. The NBA announced the suspension after Thompson tested positive for the growth hormone stimulator Ibutamoren and the muscle enhancer SARM LGD-4033.

Both substances are prohibited by the NBA as they are known to be used for building lean muscle mass and increasing body mass.

The suspension is set to commence on Wednesday, coinciding with the Cavaliers' match against the Milwaukee Bucks, and is anticipated to extend into mid-March.

Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian's equation explored

Kim Kardashian's stance on defending Tristan was evident in the recent episode of "The Kardashians," where she highlighted his role in stepping up for his family during a challenging period.

"It's so crazy because he's such a good friend, and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn't get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend," Kim said, via ET Online.

"So you want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was were so f**ked up. I can't deny that. We've had our talks about it and we've had our fights about it."

Tristan had a tumultuous relationship journey with Khloe, marred by public infidelity scandals and reconciliations. His actions caused significant strain in their relationship, leading to multiple breakups and reconciliations.

Despite efforts to mend their relationship and even getting secretly engaged, their relationship eventually ended in late 2021.