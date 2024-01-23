What is SARM LGD-4033 used for? Tristan Thompson ban for using prohibited NBA substance explored

Tristan Thompson was recently hit with a 25-game suspension from the NBA for using banned substances after the Cleveland Cavaliers' Monday night win. The news confused many fans, creating quite a bit of speculation as to what banned substances Thompson was using. According to a press release from the NBA, Thompson was caught using two performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

A statement from the league on Tuesday shed light on the situation, as well as what PEDs Tristan Thompson was caught using. The NBA announced the news of both Thompson's violation and his suspension via the league's NBA Communications account, indicating he tested positive for two banned substances.

The two substances are Ibutamoren, and SARM LGD-4033, with longtime NBA insider Rachel Nichols explaining what the substances do on social media:

"The NBA says Tristan Thompson’s drug test was positive for “ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.” These are are banned substances that artificially raise HGH levels/improve strength/build muscle/speed recovery."

While the announcement answered a number of questions, it also opened up the door to plenty more questions. While other sports organizations like the UFC often deal with PED violations, the situation is an unfamiliar one to many NBA fans. With that in mind, let's take a look at the SARM LGD-4033 banned substance in depth.

Looking at the SARM LGD-4033 substance Tristan Thompson was caught using

One of the PEDs Tristan Thompson was using, SARM LGD-4033, also goes by another name: Ligandrol. The substance is a performance-enhancing drug meant to improve athletic performance by creating similar effects to testosterone in the body.

The PED is notably banned by both the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which serves as the gold standard for what is acceptable in athletes, and the NCAA. According to WebMD, the SARM LGD-4033 substance, also known as Ligandrol, is designed to:

"Increase energy, improve athletic performance, increase muscle growth, and for other uses, but there is no good scientific evidence to support its use. Ligandrol might also be unsafe."

As a separate article from PubMed National Center for Biotechnology Information notes that LGD-4033 is one of many Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) on the market. The goal of the substance is to reportedly give users the benefits of anabolic steroids without as many side effects.

Despite not being available for therapeutic reasons, the substance is available online, making it easily accessible to those who want to get their hands on it. As the article explains, the benefits of the substance are a significant concern for sports organizations.

With his 25-game suspension, Tristan Thompson will now be forced to the sidelines through the middle of March. While he will be able to return before the end of the season, there's no telling how the Cleveland Cavaliers with fair in the meantime.

