Why was Tristan Thompson suspended by NBA? 25-game ban explored after consumption of banned substances

Tristan Thompson may have found his way back into the league after taking the 2022-23 season, off, however, the Cavaliers veteran has now landed in hot water. On the heels of Thompson and the Cavaliers picking up a 126-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday, Tristan Thompson was suspended by the NBA. According to Shams Charania, Thompson violated the NBA's drug policy.

As a result of his infraction, the former NBA champion has been hit with a 25-game suspension from the league. As many fans were quick to point out in response to the news, the NBA allows players to use marijuana now, meaning that Thompson's violation was for another banned substance.

In a follow-up, Shams Charania reported that Tristan Thompson tested positive for two performance-enhancing drugs: Ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. The first substance, Ibutamoren, is described by NDTV as a performance-enhancing drug (PED) used by bodybuilders and weight lifters:

"To increase their bone density and prevent injuries during demanding workouts, reduce muscle loss and enhance their eventual muscle gains."

The other substance, SARM LGD-4033, commonly known as Ligandrol, is another performance-enhancing drug meant to improve athletic performance. The PED is banned by both the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NCAA. According to WebMD:

"Ligandrol is used to increase energy, improve athletic performance, increase muscle growth, and for other uses, but there is no good scientific evidence to support its use. Ligandrol might also be unsafe."

With the news, Tristan Thompson will not only miss the upcoming Cavaliers' game on Thursday, but he will also miss every game between now and March 16.

