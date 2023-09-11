Chris Evans' ex-girlfriends: Complete list of the actor's dating history

42-year-old American actor Chris Evans has reportedly tied the knot with 26-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista in a private ceremony. As per several reports, the wedding was attended by his Marvel co-stars. Some names on the guest list were Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, and Jeremy Renner. Even John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were rumored to be present.

Chris Evans might now be a married man, but he has dated several popular faces from showbiz. Some of Evans' most well-known films are Not Another Teen Movie, Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, TMNT, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Snowpiercer, Captain America: The First Avenger, Avengers: Endgame, etc.

Chris Evans' dating history explored

1) Jessica Biel

Chris Evans began dating Jessica Biel in 2001. They appeared in two films, London and Cellular, throughout their relationship. This relationship lasted till 2006; however, Biel stated that she had envisioned a future with his boyfriend.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said:

“We always talk about [marriage]. We both want to be married, and we both want to have children."

In an interview with USA Today, after breaking up with Biel, Evans said:

"The family only works if it’s built off the extension of the love you feel for a person. If you all of a sudden want the kid more than you want the relationship, you may be on shaky ground."

Jessica Biel ended up marrying Justin Timberlake in 2012.

2) Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate and Evans worked together in Gifted in 2016, but soon, they began a real-life romance. Unfortunately, this relationship did not go on for a long time. It ended just within a year. The couple apparently had to do it because of conflicting schedules.

In an interview with Ellie, Slate said that her time with the Marvel actor was good, but she was constantly anxious because she was dealing with online trolls.

"The stress that I saw him be put under, I've never seen that before, and he handled that really gracefully. He's not stressed. I was the person that was stressed," she said.

3) Minka Kelly

Evan's history with Minka Kelly is pretty vast. Rumors of them dating began in 2007, but they soon went their separate ways. They rekindled their relationship in 2012, but they broke up once again in October 2013.

They began dating again a year later; however, they were last seen together in 2015. Kelly is currently in a relationship with Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship timeline in brief

Rumors of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship began flying around in 2021 when the actress followed him and many of his family members on Instagram. In October 2022, Evans shared an image of two carved lanterns on his Instagram profile, and fans quickly pointed out that they represented both actors who were together.

In November 2022, they were spotted holding hands in Manhattan. Evans was also seen commenting on one of her Instagram posts with emojis. They were yet again seen holding hands by onlookers in Central Park.

They finally went public with their relationship in January 2023, when Evans posted a wholesome video of the couple over the past year. More pictures and videos of the couple were revealed on Valentine's Day, 2023. Now, they have reportedly tied the knot in September 2023.