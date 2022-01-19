Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck relationship explored as actress reveals they got secretly married on New Year's Eve

Jenny Slate recently disclosed that she got privately married on New Year's eve. The 39-year-old revealed she married author and art curator Ben Shattuck in their living room after canceling three wedding dates due to the pandemic.

While gracing the cover of the Marie Claire magazine for their Creators Issue, the actress said:

"We were planning on a wedding that ended up being almost 200 people, and then now, it's just our parents and siblings."

As per Jenny Slate's statement, the two invited six friends each and were accompanied by parents and siblings. She added:

"I actually like it. I like it better. I didn't realize how the large thing was making me feel uncomfortable a little bit. Just a little."

Brief timeline of Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck's relationship

The two reportedly met each other through mutual friends around March 2018 and did not have any further contact for six months. They again met six months later in New York, around September, when they exchanged emails.

In an interview with Glamour, Jenny stated:

"I noticed that when I was writing to him, I really, really bloomed."

The couple made their first public appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in late January 2019 when Slate's film The Sunlit Night premiered.

A year after they reconnected via email and began their relationship, Ben Shattuck proposed to the Big Mouth and Parks and Recreation star during their France trip. The Massachusetts native organized a picnic for Jenny at a French castle before asking her to marry him.

Jenny Slate shared snaps of herself and Ben Shattuck in an Instagram post after their engagement. The Venom star revealed that she "screamed YES".

Slate talking about Shattuck's proposal (Image via jennyslate/Instagram)

The Massachusetts natives currently live together in Ben's childhood home. Shattuck curates art in his mother's art gallery called "Dedee Shattuck Gallery" in Westport, Massachusetts.

In December 2020, Slate appeared on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers and announced her pregnancy just days before her due date. Two months later, in February, the comedian revealed her daughter's name, Ida Lupine.

She told ET:

"I can say without a doubt that it is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me, and I feel really lucky and happy."

Also Read Article Continues below

Jenny Slate was previously married to film editor Dean Fleischer-Camp for four years before separating in 2016. Before her relationship with Ben Shattuck, the 39-year-old was in an on-and-off relationship with Chris Evans from 2016 to 2018 before they separated permanently.

Edited by Ravi Iyer