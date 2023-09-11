SK POP
  • home icon
  • POP Culture News
  •  "She needs private security": Alba Baptista racist tweets controversy explored in wake of Chris Evans marriage report 

 "She needs private security": Alba Baptista racist tweets controversy explored in wake of Chris Evans marriage report 

By Karishma Rao
Modified Sep 11, 2023 06:00 GMT
Chris Evan
Chris Evan's wife Alba Baptista comes under fire for racist tweets (Image via teamcevans/Instagram)

Chris Evans’ fans were left stumped after reports of him marrying his long-time girlfriend Alba Baptista came to light. It was revealed that the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Massachusetts home. As many express how baffled they are with the announcement, others have taken to alleging that the Portuguese actress is racist.

Responding to the controversy, one netizen noted:

Netizen reacts to the racist controversy (Image via Reddit)
Netizen reacts to the racist controversy (Image via Reddit)

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista exchanged vows with family, friends and Marvel stars including Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr.

The duo never announced their engagement, but fans were well aware that the couple were dating for two years. In January, the Captain America star made his relationship with Baptista Instagram-official by sharing a video montage of the two pranking each other where they were heard calling each other “baby” and “babe.”

youtube-cover

As the couple now celebrates their union, ardent Chris Evans fans have said that the 26-year-old actress is racist.

Alba Baptista racist claims explored

As per Reddit user u/Lokenna907, Chris Evans fans created posters calling for the cancelation of Alba Baptista. This came after the couple had just made their relationship public. The flyers were circulated across Los Angeles. They read- “#cancelAlbaBaptista” and:

“Chris Evans “Captain Americas” super serious girlfriend is a racist.”
Chris Evans "fans" left flyers all over LA that call for the cancellation of his girlfriend Alba byu/Lokenna907 inFauxmoi

The flyer also included pictures of the Warrior Nun actress alongside her friends and a series of tweets which read:

“Story: F*CK ME LIKE HITLER F*CKED THE JEWS”
“hey, I’m the liquorice b*tch, ya know I’m looking for these n*ggas if these n*ggas is rich, I make hits mother*cker”

Another tweet read:

“ice n*gga, ice n*gga”

These were a few among the many tweets that were seen on the poster. People seemingly alleged that the tweets were either by the actress herself or her friends. This seems to be Evans fans’ way of trying to make the couple break up.

However, it is important to note that neither of the tweets were tweets by the actress herself. They were by platform user @KikoisHot. There is no evidence that supports the claim of the Twitter user being the actress’ friend. Hence, it is safe to think that neither is Baptista racist nor does she have racist friends.

The racist allegations seem to be baseless.

At the time of writing this article, neither Evans nor Baptista had addressed the racist controversy. Nevertheless, netizens continued to accuse the actress of being racist. A few tweets read:

Everything to know about Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s relationship

The duo sparked romance rumors after an insider told People magazine in November 2022 that they had been dating for “over a year.” The source also said:

“They are in love, and Chris has never been happier… his family and friends all adore her.”

Since then, the pair have been spotted together at Central Park, Baptista attended the premiere of Evans’ Ghosted movie and attended other events together.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Why Does The NBA Hate The Next Usain Bolt?! And Who Is He??!

Quick Links

Edited by Karishma Rao
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...