"Nobody talk to me till Monday": Chris Evans and Alba Baptista memes go viral as MCU star seemingly makes relationship official 

Chris Evans seems to have made his relationship with Alba Baptista Instagram official. The former took to the social media platform to share hilarious moments of themselves together. Netizens have since taken to the internet to hilariously express sorrow over the Captain America star losing his singledom status.

On Friday, Chris Evans took to his Instagram stories to share a series of videos where the couple pulled pranks on each other. He looked back at 2022 and added three red heart emojis, making it seemingly evident that the duo were romantically involved.

A look back at 2022

At one moment, someone could be seen sneaking up to the 41-year-old actor while he is seen doing his laundry. The video continues with Evans moving towards Baptista without announcing and scaring her. At one point, the 25-year-old actress drops her phone down.

The video goes back and forth with the duo attempting to spook each other.

At the end of the clip, it seems as if the Portuguese actress has caught on to Chris Evans’ tactics and yells- “I knew it!”

Chris Evans’ beloved dog, Dodger, also made an appearance in the Instagram story.

Netizens react to Chris Evans making his relationship Instagram official

Internet users were shocked to see the Knives Out actor unexpectedly publicize his relationship. Many expected him to keep it hidden under the wraps. However, it seems like the actor is ready to share a glimpse into his private life. Several netizens hilariously expressed disappointment over the actor being in a relationship. Many joked that the Marvel actor was their boyfriend. A few reactions to the actor’s recent Instagram story read:

Representatives confirmed that the pair were dating in November 2022

A source confirmed with People magazine in November 2022 that Evans and Baptista were dating “for over a year and it’s serious.” They added:

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

The couple sparked relationship rumors in January 2022 after fans noticed that Evans began following her on Instagram. Baptista started following Evans in 2021, when the pair were working on projects in Europe.

In July, the actor made it clear that he was ready to search for a long-time partner. During an interview with Mariel Turner while promoting The Gray Man, Chris Evans said that he was “laser-focused on finding a partner.” He added:

“You know, someone that you want to live- look, I love what I do, it’s great, I pour all of myself into it. But, even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration. In terms of really trying to find something that you really pour all of yourself into, maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

Who is Alba Baptista?

Alba Baptista is a successful Portuguese actress. At the age of 16, she received the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné for her role in the short film Miami. Since then, she has worked in other hit-makers like Caminhos Magnétykos and Equinócio among others. The actress has also starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, which released in 2020. This year, she played the leading role in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Baptista is the daughter of an engineer and a translator. Adding to her impressive resume, she speaks five languages. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of philanthropic work in Cambodia while focusing on education for children.

