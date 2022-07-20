Chris Evans announces that he's 'Laser-Focused' on finding a partner as fans "volunteer as tribute"

The Gray Man star Chris Evans has recently revealed that he is “laser-focused” on finding a life partner for himself. The actor has reportedly been single since 2018, and wants to settle down soon enough.

In an interview with Shondaland, Evans, 41, was asked if he had ever been as intent with a search in his own life, and the actor said he was “gonna give a good answer.”

“The answer would be that maybe I’m laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”

He also talked about being hesitant in finding a life partner who hails from the movie industry:

“I mean, look, I love what I do. It's great. I pour all of myself into it. But...even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over their favorite actor wanting to find a life partner. Some fans jokingly tweeted hilarious memes, along with the famous dialogue said by The Hunger Games’ Katniss Everdeen, “I volunteer as tribute," to let Chris Evans know about their willingness to be his life partner.

AJ 🍁🎃👻 @whoisalexistjax I heard the word on the street is that @ChrisEvans is looking for a wife….. I volunteer as tribute 🤣🤣🤣 I heard the word on the street is that @ChrisEvans is looking for a wife….. I volunteer as tribute 🤣🤣🤣

Netizens react to Chris Evans’ sudden revelation

Chris Evans trended on Twitter for hours after the revelatory interview about his love life that his fans and social media followers absolutely enjoyed. As the actor stated that he was trying to find someone to spend his life with, Twitterati went insane with memes and funny tweets. Some even jokingly proposed to the Avengers: Age of Ultron star for marriage.

Mrs.Skywalker-Holland-Elordi-Isaac-Evans🙇🏽‍♀️ @kawayneadabean Chris Evans said he looking for a partner, I’m so happy to finally announce that he is my man and we will be getting engaged as soon as he acknowledges my existence Chris Evans said he looking for a partner, I’m so happy to finally announce that he is my man and we will be getting engaged as soon as he acknowledges my existence

إليزابيث @lia35_ Chris Evans looking for a partner like I’m not right here @ChrisEvans come home the kids miss you 🫶🏽 Chris Evans looking for a partner like I’m not right here❤️ @ChrisEvans come home the kids miss you 🫶🏽

Ponytail AJ @ajfox29



I don’t have much to offer but I always keep my fridge stocked with cheese, meats, and fruit. So I can put together a charcuterie board with a moments notice.



Also I make jokes to diffuse tense situations. Where can I submit my application to be @ChrisEvans partner?I don’t have much to offer but I always keep my fridge stocked with cheese, meats, and fruit. So I can put together a charcuterie board with a moments notice.Also I make jokes to diffuse tense situations. Where can I submit my application to be @ChrisEvans partner? I don’t have much to offer but I always keep my fridge stocked with cheese, meats, and fruit. So I can put together a charcuterie board with a moments notice. Also I make jokes to diffuse tense situations.

Alex @mynameiisalex The internet has become unimaginable levels of thirsty since @ChrisEvans said he was more focused on finding a life partner lol The internet has become unimaginable levels of thirsty since @ChrisEvans said he was more focused on finding a life partner lol

humas polda metro jaya @jenoliberal 🧎 I heard that Chris Evans looking for partner, i hope he find me quickly like RIGHT NOW I heard that Chris Evans looking for partner, i hope he find me quickly like RIGHT NOW 😔🧎

Maria @mariaa_villaa So Chris Evans is looking for a wife, I want to put it out in the universe that I am also “laser-focused” on finding a partner to spend my life with. So Chris Evans is looking for a wife, I want to put it out in the universe that I am also “laser-focused” on finding a partner to spend my life with.

🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ @DannieD01 Chris Evans is laser-focused on finding a partner.



But I've been here all along. 🤷🏾 Chris Evans is laser-focused on finding a partner. But I've been here all along. 🤷🏾

// Randa 🇱🇧 // @RandaElashkar You know, @ChrisEvans I hear you’re focused on finding a partner, yet here I am, still unwed by you. Just seems sus is all You know, @ChrisEvans I hear you’re focused on finding a partner, yet here I am, still unwed by you. Just seems sus is all

syd @sydneeywhitee Chris Evans said his main focus right now is trying to find a life partner. Maybe if he answered my dms he could have one. Chris Evans said his main focus right now is trying to find a life partner. Maybe if he answered my dms he could have one.

Recent Rumours with Shakira

Kuntessa 🦄 @soapixt



The power couple we awl have been waiting for. Just want Shakira and Chris Evans to get together.The power couple we awl have been waiting for. Just want Shakira and Chris Evans to get together.The power couple we awl have been waiting for.🔥 https://t.co/eoUgAoF4G0

Hours after the trending interview, the actor was linked to the Hips Don't Lie singer Shakira as the latter recently separated from Spanish football player Gerard Piqué. Social media users started calling them a "power couple" while discussing rumors of the two dating as Evans and Shakira began following each other on Instagram. However, neither of them have confirmed anything about a relationship.

Moreover, according to The U.S. Sun, while promoting his movie Lightyear, Evans was directly asked about the singer. However, the actor rightly responded that he "hadn't had a chance to meet her" but "is a huge fan" of her work.

The Captain America actor had previously dated Big Mouth actress Jenny Slate. After less than a year of dating, the two split up in February due to "conflicting schedules." However, they rekindled their romance in late 2017, but eventually broke up for the final time in 2018. After the last breakup, the actor told the publication Men's Journal that he was still in search for a life partner, and absolutely hoped to have kids in the future. The actor said:

"I really want kids. Yeah, I do. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s*** like that."

While Chris Evans has been linked to many notable celebrities from the Hollywood industry, including singers Selena Gomez and Lizzo, he has never confirmed a relationship with anybody.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far