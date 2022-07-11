Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique approaches Shakira again after breaking up with young blonde - Reports

The saga surrounding pop star Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's break-up seems to have taken another turn. According to journalist Jordi Martin (via Okdiario), the 35-year-old is looking to mend fences with his former partner after he has broken up with the young blonde lady he was reportedly dating.

Pique and Shakira ended their 12-year long relationship last month after the defender was accused of seeing another woman. Not much is known about her except that she's a waitress. However, that contradicts earlier reports that the girl is an employee at one of Pique's companies.

Nevertheless, Martin has said that the Barcelona defender has ended his relationship with that lady and is now single once again. The 35-year-old plans to meet Shakira to find a rapprochement.

Why does Barcelona star Gerard Pique wants rapprochement with Shakira?

According to Okdiario, the main reason behind the Spaniard's decision to mend fences with his former partner is their two children, Milan and Sasha.

The pair could be involved in a legal battle for the custody of their kids. Pique doesn't want the divorce to affect their children, which is why he wants a rapprochement the pop star. The pair want to reach a settlement, which is least 'traumatic'.

Pique and Shakira are in the middle of negotiations for the future of their children. The custody of their kids is the only hurdle. The economics is not an issue, as they are both financially independent.

According to Marca, the Barcelona defender refused to let his children travel with Shakira on a two-month holiday to Miami.

Pique needs to focus on the 2022-23 season with Barcelona. The 35-year-old defender has a massive campaign ahead as he tries to re-establish himself in the Blaugrana starting XI.

As per Barca Universal, Spain manager Luis Enrique would like to have the Barcelona defender in his squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. That is despite the centre-back retiring from international football in 2018.

